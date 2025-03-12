Through the Zoom Lens, Diallo Has Chance to Become Face of Husky Basketball
For an entire season, the University of Washington basketball team struggled to find an identity. At times, these Huskies weren't tough enough, mentally or physically. Not everyone, coach Danny Sprinkle revealed, was committed to winning. Some guys simply weren't as good as advertised.
None of that, however, described Vazoumana "Zoom" Diallo, who as a freshman played as hard and determined as anyone on the roster.
Oh, there was a moment at midseason where the 6-foot-4 guard from Tacoma, Washington, asked to be identified by his formal name, rather than his nickname, but who he was was never in doubt.
Starting 22 of 31 games in his first year, Diallo finished as the UW's third-leading scorer at 11.1 and averaged 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists, consistently producing on a nightly basis in the face of a disappointing 13-18 season, 4-16 in Big Ten play.
With Great Osobor out of eligibility and moving on, Diallo has a real chance to be the face of Husky basketball going forward.
Yet demonstrating how flighty college basketball can be these days, the first-year player was asked following Sunday's season-ending 80-73 overtime loss to Oregon if he was definitely coming back or would he consider testing the transfer portal.
While Diallo easily could have put that subject to rest, he chose to keep people wondering some.
"I appreciate, you know, the group of guys, the staff members, the opportunity I have here," Diallo said. "I'd just say I'm going to give it some time to reflect a little bit. But I'm happy with how this year turned out for me with the way I was a freshman with opportunity."
As the coach tries to return the Huskies to the NCAA Tournament after just one appearance in 14 years, Sprinkle needs Diallo to lead his team. They share the same fearlessness in their approach to the game.
In fact, they had a brief one-on-one in Sprinkle's office shortly after the Oregon loss, a Zoom meeting per se.
If there's a hole in Diallo's game, he struggles mightily in shooting 3-pointers. Only that part of the game has been an issue for him -- he hit on just 6 of 33 shots behind the line, or 18.2 percent, this past season.
That greatly runs counter to his overall shooting percentage, which was an exemplary 47.3 percent. He needs a consistent long-range shooting touch to be a college and NBA player at his best.
"It's just having the confidence to let it go," Diallo said. "I'm a guy who's in the gym a lot every day and it's stuff I shoot. It's just a mental battle with me."
At this point, that would be the only basketball shortcoming for this guy. Unlike others who struggle from behind the line, Diallo seems dedicated enough he should be able to fix it. Everything else in his game works.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington