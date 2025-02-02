Tyler Harris Assumes Husky Basketball Role That Was Meant for Him
Tyler Harris clearly has elite basketball skills, the University of Washington swingman just doesn't always put them on display.
On Saturday, however, the 6-foot-8 sophomore took a much more determined approach by scoring a team-high 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting, sinking all four of his 3-point attempts, and leading the Huskies to a 71-68 victory over Minnesota.
"Tyler Harris was phenomenal making shots," Huskies coach Danny Sprinkle said.
A greedier Harris was a most welcome sight for the UW. The Portland transfer's only drawback in his new surroundings has been his laid-back even demure personality that sometimes leaves him watching in a stoic fashion while others try to fill prominent roles.
For the game in Minneapolis, Harris accepted a leadership position that rightfully should be his in more outings. After scoring in double figures in just two of the previous eight games, he came out against the Gophers and dropped in a jumper, a 3-pointer and a fast-break dunk on consecutive possessions to pull the Huskies within 11-10.
By halftime, he had piled up 15 points and helped the UW out to a 40-30 lead.
"Offensively, I thought he put a lot of pressure on them to guard him all [day] -- and that's what he does," Sprinkle said. "He's a tremendous scorer. We've got to keep finding ways to get him the ball."
Through 21 games in which he's started 18, Harris currently ranks as the Huskies' leading 3-point shooter by a wide margin at 46.8 percent. He's also the second-best shooter at 51.1 percent and scorer at 11 points per game, and third-best rebounder at 5 an outing.
While he came up with 27 points against Alcorn, 11 rebounds at UCLA and 5 blocks against UMass Lowell in previous moments of brilliance, he also went scoreless without taking a shot in 15 minutes against Maryland.
The Huskies not only need him to step up more often so the Huskies can finish this season strong, Sprinkle has recruited well for next season, especially players who fit into a shooting forward role such as incoming JC transfer Mady Traore and McDonald's All-American recruit Niko Bundalo, and Harris needs to protect what he has.
The Minnesota game took him a long way to becoming a headliner in a confident manner.
With the Huskies briefly falling behind in the second half and reclaiming a 54-52 lead, Harris exerted himself on consecutive possessions by connecting on a 3-pointer and leaning into shot that he made, was fouled and turned into a three-point play for a 60-55 lead.
His 23-point outing against the Gophers was just his fourth outing of 20 or more for the Huskies this season. Yet with the right mindset, Harris should have plenty more on the way.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington