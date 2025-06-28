UW's German Basketball Import Off to Sensational World Cup Start

🇩🇪 Hannes Steinbach might make the case for the best non-American player in the entire FIBA U19 tournament. Amazing outing tonight in game one, carrying a rusty Germany team over a strong Slovenia squad



19 points

19 boards

2 steals

8-9 FG

3-4 FT



Mr Double-Double strikes again pic.twitter.com/SnlMipw1LE