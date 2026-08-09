Time For Huskies To Hit Each Other In Fall Camp

The pads come on for the University of Washington football team on Sunday while all restrictions on hitting people come off.

For the third fall camp practice, the Huskies, with defensive coordinator Ryan Walters directing traffic, will begin their stated attitude adjustment to playing much more aggressive as defenders than the season before.

"The thing this year in what I want to get to is always be on the hunt," Walters said earlier in the week. "Let's go attack people. Let's not play safe and cautious. Let's go be aggressive."

With four proven linebackers available from the outset in Jacob Manu, Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, Xe'ree Alexander and Buddah Al-Uqdah, and an assortment of other playmakers in defensive tackle Elinneus Davis, strong safety Alex McLaughlin and cornerbacks Manny Karnley and Dylan Robinson, the manpower is there to step it up on defense.

Walters can run back a ready example of what he's looking for by rewinding the UW-Ohio State game from a year ago.

First Buckeye series of the afternoon. Huskies initially on their heels from a poor punt. Fourth-and-1 at the UW 4.

Huskies safety Rylon Dillard-Allen (18) tackles Ohio State running back Bo Jackson (25). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The ball was handed to Ohio State running back C.J. Donaldson going over right guard.

Departed linebacker Deven Bryant, now at USC, hit him low and Alexander drilled him high for a 1-yard loss and sheer bedlam.

"Just hearing the whole stadium erupt," Alexander recalled. "That was the loudest I've ever heard a stadium."

Walters held that play up before fall camp as what he wants from his guys on a regular basis going forward.

"We had guys in communication, guys with heightened awareness," he said. "When the ball was snapped, guys were playing physical and finished that play. You point to that play and that's how we want to be represented."

A year ago, Walters, even with his defense showing all sorts of improvement, still was more inclined to keep bad things from happening rather than force the issue.

"What we've been talking about is generating more havoc plays," he said. "I felt like last year at times, for whatever reason, personnel, guys available, the opponent, a lot of times we were playing defense in terms of just try not to let people get in the end zone."

Walters now has the bodies to play differently and he's ready to become more aggressive as a play-caller to ignite things.

"I think that's where we can take the biggest jump is negative plays, turnovers, getting off the field earlier," he said.