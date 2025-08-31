10 Observations From UW's Season Opener
While the University of Washington football team emerged as a 17-point winner in the opener, and ran the ball at will, the Huskies still need a lot of work defensively. The biggest anticipated concern proved true.
There wasn't much of a push up front.
The UW isn't going to stop Ohio State and Michigan without more of a response from the defensive front row.
Following are 10 observations, good and bad, from the 38-21 victory over Colorado State that came to an end very late at night but with a nice finishing kick, with the Huskies scoring the game's final 17 points over the last 20 minutes of action.
1. The UW starting front four on defense didn't show up much in the stat column: junior edge rusher Jacob Lane was busy enough, with 5 tackles, including a pair of tackles for loss, but senior defensive tackle Anterio Thompson had one assisted tackle and senior edge rusher Zach Durfee and senior defensive tackle Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei had no tackles on the night. In fact, freshman Devin Hyde had the only sack among the D-lineman, coming late in the game.
2. Husky senior safety Makell Esteen, after whiffing badly on a tackle on a Colorado State touchdown run and being out of position on a scoring pass, made a nice turnaound with his late third-quarter interception that preserved a 28-21 lead and enabled the UW to pull away.
3. The newly rebuilt Husky offensive line opened enough holes for the rushing attack to generate 283 yards and those 38 points -- both high totals in the Jedd Fisch era. The previous best was 207 rushing yards at Rutgers and 35 points against Weber State in last year's opener.
4. Freshman left offensive guard John Mills started the game and seemed to grade out well, while redshirt freshman Paki Finau made his first appearance early in the second quarter to spell his teammate.
5. Freshman Raiden Vines Bright was on the field for the first three wide-receiver set, but officially didn't start the game because the Huskies went with a two tight-end alignment that consisted of sophomores Decker DeGraaf and Kade Eldridge.
6. Armon Parker, the Huskies' oft-injured junior defensive tackle, didn't play as anticipated. In his fourth season, he'll likely make his UW debut against UC Davis in game two.
7. The Huskies used six true freshmen: Mills as an O-line starter, Vines-Bright at wide receiver, Hyde at edge rusher, Dezmen Roebuck at wide receiver, Rylon "Batman" Dillard-Allen at safety and cornerback Dylan Robinson on special teams. Robinson made his debut on the opening kickoff coverage team, while Hyde first showed up on the punt return team.
8. Special-teams coach Chris Petrilli, brought in to clean up that position area, likely was none too pleased with Colorado State's Lloyd Avant getting loose for a 51-yard kickoff return in the second quarter and Luke Dunne nearly having a punt blocked.
9. While the UW line play was credited with opening a lot of holes, those guys still gave up 3 sacks. Over the last three games over two seasons, each of which Demond Williams Jr. started, the Huskies have permitted 18 sacks, a rate that should continue to diminish.
10. Batman, who seemed to average one very physical play during each fall practice, had a crushing hit on a fourth-quarter kickoff, coming from the side to spill the aforementioned Avant on the Colorado State 27.
