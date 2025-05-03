10 Things We Learned from the UW Offense in the Spring Game
While defense ruled at Friday night's University of Washington Spring Game, no one seemed the least bit concerned that the offense didn't put up a ton of points.
In fact, just two touchdowns were scored offensively over two hours of play at Husky Stadium, both by freshman receivers.
However, Jedd's Fisch's Huskies will break for the summer knowing most of their offensive line is in place, bigger and better than the season before.
Demond Williams Jr., Jonah Coleman and Decker DeGraaf each have their starting roles well in hand at quarterback, running back and tight end, respectively.
They'll wait on all of the wide receivers to get healthy, yet Denzel Boston, even in spring abstentia, is showing up in the first rounds of all of the mock drafts.
Considering all of these developments, 10 things involving the Husky offense that came out of the closing session were as follows:
s1. Behind Center. Williams Jr. received just a taste of the Spring Game, coming out for only three series with the Purple team in the opening half. The sophomore quarterback completed 5 of 8 passes for 42 yards and ran 5 times for -4 yards. He didn't need to do more. He seems comfortable and confident.
Williams made just one mistake, passing the ball to freshman wide receiver Chris Lawson after crossing the line of scrimmage.
2. Lead Back. Coleman similarly drew just five carries that were good for 54 yards rushing for the White team, with the determined one breaking 19- and 22-yard runs, going around each end. A true entertainer, he also converted an extra-point kick and did a back-flip going the other direction for the benefit of everyone watching him.
The Huskies cut Coleman's workload this spring in order to have him fully healthy once the season begins.
3. Have No Fear. After missing all but two quarters of last season with a knee injury, tight end Quentin Moore played without limitations. On his second snap of the Spring Game, the senior caught a Williams pass and leaped over cornerback Leroy Bryant's shoulder for a 13-yard gain. You could almost feel his coaches cringe at the sight of that.
4. Back to the Future. While first- and second-teamers from the offensive line were evenly split up, the Huskies put five big boys on the field that offered a distinct look at the future: From left to right, 6-foot-8, 325-pound redshirt freshman Justin "Moose" Hylkema; 6-foot-5, 330-pound freshman Champ Taulealea; 6-foot-5, 310-pound redshirt freshman Davit Boyajyan; 6-foot-6, 325-pound freshman Jack Shaffer; and 6-foot-5, 295-pound freshman Jake Flores.
5. Double Reverse. Everything was fairly vanilla offensively, yet the Purple team with Dash Beierly at quarterback tried to spice up things up with Beierly pitching the ball to running back Adam Mohammed who flipped it to Chris Lawson. The play gained a yard.
6. All Hands on Deck. According to Fisch, wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright made it through just three spring practices because of a hamstring injury. The layoff didn't hurt him much, with the freshman emerging as the offensive standout of the game by catching 8 passes for 131 yards and a score.
7. Spare Tire. Tulane transfer quarterback Kai Horton, brought in to back up Williams, had a 7-for-13, 82-yard passing day, with two interceptions. He threw deep more than the other four quarterbacks utilized.
8. Call to Arms. Quarterback Shea Kuykendall, who came to the UW last season from Northern Colorado, got a late series and completed 2 of 5 passes for 18 yards. He was the fifth signal-caller inserted in the Spring Game.
9. Hands Down. The Huskies were missing four receivers with assorted ailments, among them Rashid Williams, Penn State transfer Omari Evans, Kevin Green Jr. and Boston. Williams, wearing sunglasses, had a Hollywood look going on.
10. Any Level Will Do. The final score of the Spring Game was a 15-yard touchdown pass from Beierly to Marcus Harris. They know each other well. The freshmen played together last season at Mater Dei High School in the Los Angeles area.
