14 Practices Down, Huskies Now Turn Attention to Spring Game
Wednesday's University of Washington football practice, No. 14 out of 15, originally was listed as closed to the media and fans. It was going to be short session, used as more of a walk-through for Friday night's closing spring game.
However, things seem to be going so well for the UW right now -- as compared to a year ago when Jedd Fisch took over a skeleton crew -- this workout not only went the distance, the coach wanted one more chance to encourage a big turnout for the closing event, which starts at 6:30 p.m. in Husky Stadium.
The players will be a mix of first-teamers and reserves on each side to make things as competitive as possible.
"Players have been divided up equally and fairly, in my opinion, as the commissioner of the league," Fisch wisecracked.
Asked to name a few players who have made notable progress this spring, the second-year coach first singled out defensive tackle Armon Parker, one of the twins from Detroit and now in his fourth season with the Huskies.
This was a little unexpected because the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Armon has yet to play in a Husky game and been hurt nonstop. He missed two full seasons because of knee injuries and didn't play in 2023 because he was so far behind the others in his position group.
Now he's switched roles with his brother Jayvon, who's appeared in 25 UW games over three seasons yet remains in recovery from a torn Achilles tendon suffered last fall against Rutgers.
"These last four or five practices, he's really shown up," Fisch said of Armon Parker. "I think he's going to be a big part of our defensive-line rotation."
The coach mentioned freshmen receivers Chris Lawson and Raiden Vines-Bright for coming ready to play this spring. With all three projected starters sitting out of Wednesday's practice in Denzel Boston, Rashid Williams and Omari Evans, plus Kevin Green Jr., the young pass-catchers will be on full display in the spring game.
Fisch pointed to a trio of transfers for stepping right up and presumably claiming starting roles in former WSU linebacker Taariq "Buddah" Al-Uqdah, offensive guard Geirean Hatchett from Oklahoma after starting out at the UW and offensive tackle Carver Willis from Kansas State.
"Carver Willis was a big get for us," Fisch said. "He s certainly showed himself to be everything we thought he could be."
With a little prodding, the coach also spoke highly of redshirt freshman defensive back Rahshawn Clark, who with his quickness and anticipation has no fewer than seven interceptions this spring. He's both a nickelback and a cornerback.
"Rahshawn Clark has done a tremendous job," the coach said. "You can see with us having Tacario Davis and [Ephesians] Prysock out on the island as the two corners, Rahshawn Clark is going to be a fantastic nickel for us. He's making play after play for us."
The Huskies will have up to 10 players not taking part in the spring game, including five potential defensive starters, as they recover from past injuries. Spring practice largely has been devoid of any new and crippling ailments.
"I'm happy with our team right now," Fisch said. "For the most part we're pretty healthy."
