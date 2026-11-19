Rick Neuheisel hasn't always had all the answers.

While he led the University of Washington football team to an 11-1 record and a Rose Bowl victory over Purdue in his second season in Montlake, Neuheisel was fired in his fourth year for an assortment of reasons, namely his involvement in a local betting pool on NCAA basketball games.

Whereas Neuheisel returned to coach at his alma mater UCLA, where he had been an accomplished quarterback and a Rose Bowl MVP, he likewise was dismissed after four seasons.

Yet he's always been overly personable and able to reinvent himself in the public eye, and currently works as a college football analyst for CBS Sports and a UFL head coach for the Colorado Stampede.

Neuheisel has never been shy about being a little outrageous and this week he's likely put the state of Indiana in a state of total disbelief.

He picked the UW (6-4 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) to upset the Indiana Hoosiers (9-1, 6-1) at Husky Stadium on Saturday afternoon, which is no idle boast.

"I think Demond Willaims and that crew wearing purple will get it done," Neuheisel said in CBS roundtable setting. "It's my upset of the week."

Well now.

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Rick Neuheisel picks Washington to upset Indiana with the Husky crowd being the difference pic.twitter.com/PMyV1RuE14 — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) November 18, 2026

His impulsive prediction certainly has overlooked the noted difference between these two programs, with the Huskies so far unable to match up physically with the Big Ten's bigger and/or better teams. Such as Minnesota, Iowa and Penn State. All at home.

He's also counting on Williams to put all of his pocket issues behind him, though the third-year quarterback clearly has struggled against the better teams in the conference and is still dealing with a rib injury.

To some degree, Neuheisel is letting himself be guided by personal experience, from the time when he was the Husky head coach in 1999-2002 and depending on the home-field advantage to give him a decided edge on game day.

It apparently matters little to him that Indiana is a 7.5-point favorite entering this match-up, as determined by the odds-makers.

Neuheisel fully expects the home environment alongside the lake to finally reward his old team against Curt Cignetti and those defending national champions.

"The numbers obviously tell us it's got to be an Indiana kind of day, but I've been to Husky Stadium and know what happens when that 12th, 13th and 14th man gets involved," he said. "I think the Husky crowd will come out in numbers to watch this game."