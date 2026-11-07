3 Husky Objectives for Beating Penn State

Yes, the Penn State football team comes to Husky Stadium with a .500 record through eight games under the direction of new coach Matt Campbell, hardly acceptable to a fan base that shows up 100,000-plus strong for each home outing.

Nittany Lions is just simply another way to say blue bloods yet in the most straightforward manner across college football.

Preferring a basic approach with no logos or identifying labels, they'll show up in basic, all-white uniforms and helmets with a lone blue stripe going over the crown of the plastic hats.

Year in and year out, Penn State (4-4 overall, 1-4 Big Ten) is so good it has enjoyed 20 winning seasons over the past 21, with only a 4-5 season record at the peak of the COVID epidemic in 2020 marring things.

So with a new coach and a break-even record, the Nittany Lions wander into Husky Stadium on Saturday afternoon looking a little less intimidating than usual. With a 4-0 series record, they're at risk of losing their unbeaten hold on the local team.

Here are three things the UW needs to make happen to beat Penn State for the first time in five games:

GET DIETERICH HEALTHY

To be honest, the Huskies probably aren't going to win this one if they don't have Kolt Dieterich on the field, whether it be at center or offensive guard. He's been a stop gap, a band-aid for an offensive line that just can't stay healthy.

Good news for @UW_Football. McLaughlin, Dieterich, Hylkema, and Taulealea all moved from questionable to probable for tomorrow's game vs. Penn State. @Dawgman247 pic.twitter.com/Whd9P77ThJ — Chris Fetters (@Chris_Fetters) November 7, 2026

Dieterich and right offensive guard Champ Taulealea were listed as questionable for much of the week before getting upgraded to probable, which should prevent the UW from having to dig deep into its O-line reserves and use someone who doesn't have much game-day experience at all.

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Dieterich, a Sam Houston State transfer, has started all eight games for the Huskies this season, 6 times at center and twice at left offensive guard. He's a tough, savvy competitor.

Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) scrambles against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

GET WILLIAMS IN OPEN SPACE

Apparently healthy and confident again, Demond Williams Jr. is expected to reclaim his starting quarterback role against the Nittany Lions after watching his back-up Ellijah Brown open the past two games.

In the fourth quarter at Nebraska last weekend, Williams came in and notably hurt the Cornhuskers with his arm and his feet in guiding his team to a 17-10 victory in Lincoln.

The Huskies will need the same sort of performance from him against Penn State. It is noteworthy that the longest run of his UW career came against the Nittany Lions in 2024, when he broke a 43-yard run in the fourth quarter in State College.

A FUMBLE RECOVERY OR TWO

With 12 interceptions, three coming against Nebraska, the Huskies rank tied for fifth in the nation in this category. They'll likely need a bunch to take down Penn State.

Where the UW could use a boost is in separating the Nittany Lions from the football in the ground game and having it fair game while rolling on the ground.

Ryan Walters' Huskies have just 2 fumble recoveries this season, coming against Washington State and Eastern Washington, and they've gone five games without one. They're way overdue.