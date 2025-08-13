5 UW Football Starting Position Battles Still In Play
Choosing a University of Washington football starting lineup is a lot like casting for a major motion picture.
You know who the big stars are going in, but finding the supporting actors takes time, patience and many auditions.
Such is the case for the Huskies who welcome Denzel Boston to step into his leading role at wide receiver with no restrictions on Thursday after having offseason surgery and missing all of spring football and nearly half of fall camp.
With the 6-foot-4, 209-pound Boston back in the fold, the Huskies likely are down to five concentrated position battles across the board before they lock in the personnel for the season opener against Colorado State on August 30 at Husky Stadium.
Finding two pass-catchers to go with Boston seeminlgly is foremost for the UW, which entered the week with seven or eight players in contention for the three starting jobs with Boston in the final stages of obtaining medical clearance.
"Obviously as we get closer and closer, those decisions are going to have to be made pretty soon,
wide receivers coach Kevin Cummings said on Tuesday. "That was my challenge to the guys today --was who's going to separate themselves?"
The five unsettled position battles, as we see it, are as follows:
Rashid Williams as the UW's No. 2 wide receiver vs. multiple candidates
A 6-foot-1, 190-pound sophomore, Williams logically seems ready to move up and become a starter after watching how former teammates Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan, Ja'Lynn Polk, Giles Jackson and Jeremiah Hunter did things.
He's bidding for a game-opening assignment against the likes of sophomore Audric Harris, junior Kevin Green Jr., and possibly freshmen Raiden Vines-Bright and Chris Lawson.
"I think Rashid has understood this is the opportunity to be the guy, but he also understands that we're still going to compete and nothing is given," Cummings said.
Omari Evans, as a slot receiver, competing against multiple candidates
A Penn State transfer and a six-game starter last season, Evans came west looking for a bigger role. If he hadn't missed most of spring ball, he already might have it in hand.
Yet his absences have enabled players such as Audric Harris, Green, freshmen Dezmen Roebuck and Lawson to make inroads and keep this spot in competition.
What the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Evans has in his favor is he possesses more speed than anyone else at wide receiver for the Huskies, making him a notable deep threat.
Paki Finau vs. John Mills at left offensive guard
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Finau continues to pull more No. 1 snaps, but Mills, at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, won't concede. One is last year's top lineman recruit and the other is this year's O-line freshman headliner.
Finau has worked hard to make himself worthy of starting, by adding 40-plus pounds, but Mills is naturally gifted, and actually came in way too heavy and had to whittle down his weight. The latter has star quality written all over him.
Some day, these two could be starting together at the UW guard spots.
Leroy Bryant vs. Rahshawn Clark at nickelback
No one made more big plays during spring football than Clark, but Bryant has a history of showing up in big games, which include the 2023 Pac-12 championship game, 2024 Sugar Bowl, 2024 CFP national championship game and the 2024 Sun Bowl.
The 6-foot, 185-pound Bryant, a sophomore, appears to have made a late push to unseat the younger Clark as the nickel.
A year from now, they might be paired together as the starting cornerbacks.
Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei vs. Ellnneus Davis at defensive tackle
The 6-foot-2, 315-pound Davis had teamed with Anterio Thompson throughout much of the spring and into fall camp, but he's been slowed by some health issue and recently was bypassed by the 6-foot-4, 280-pound Uiagalelei.
An Arizona transfer, Uiagalelei started 13 games at edge rusher last season in Tucson and since coming to Montlake regularly has been part of the Huskies' five-man line. Now he's in the four-man configuration coming out of a stance., showing his versatility.
Davis, however, still has plenty of time to reclaim this spot and start, plus 35 pounds on Uiagalelei.
