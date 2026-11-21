After 23 Consecutive UW Games Played, Hyde Will Miss One
Devin Hyde, who has appeared in every University of Washington football game as a reserve edge rusher or special-teamer in his two-year career, won't play against Indiana on Saturday, according to the latest Big Ten availability report.
The 6-foot-6, 255-pound Hyde has been dealing with an injury not spelled out by the coaching staff that previously had him listed as questionable for recent UW outings though he managed to play each time.
The Menlo Park, California, product has taken the field in 23 consecutive Husky games, a claim only safeties Alex McLaughlin and Rylon Dillard-Allen and fellow edge rusher Jacob Lane can make on defense, all starters, and only wide receiver Dezmen Roebuck and offensive linemen Geirean Hatchett and Soane Faasolo can answer to on offense.
Twenty-three in a row is a lot.
Hyde has 4 tackles, including a tackle for loss this season, and finished with 6 tackles and a TFL and a sack as a freshman.
He has regularly appeared on both the kickoff coverage and kickoff return teams this season.
Otherwise, the Huskies are missing four running backs for the Indiana game in Trey Cooley, Quaid Carr, Jordan Washington and Julian McMahan.
Cooley, who rushed for a career-high 113 yards and broke a 53-yard touchdown run at Purdue, has been dealing with concussion protocols since the Penn State game. He missed last weekend's game at Michigan State.
With all of those backs idle, UW coach Jedd Fisch will start Oregon transfer Jayden Limar and use freshman Brian Bonner Jr. and walk-on Ryken Moon as the back-ups.
Hosting eighth-ranked and 9-1 Indiana on Saturday, the Huskies need all hands on deck if they are to break a three-game home losing streak to Big Ten teams and improve their bowl chances.
The UW (6-4 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) earlierlost to Minnesota 27-24, Iowa 41-24 and Penn State 28-25 at Husky Stadium after falling way behind in the first half of each game.
Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.