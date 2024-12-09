Another Prominent Arizona Player Turns to Transfer Portal

BREAKING: Arizona standout LB Jacob Manu plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports



The 5’11 225 LB totaled 206 Tackles, 7.5 Sacks, 6 PD, & 1 INT in his time with the Wildcats



2023 All-PAC-12 1st Team



1 year of eligibility remaining