As Husky Roster Turns Over, Deven Bryant Keeps Showing Up
Fifteen months since appearing in the national championship game against Michigan, the University of Washington football team continues to experience roster turnover that is nothing short of astounding.
Consider that only 27 players remain who accompanied the Huskies to Houston, just 20 who hold scholarships. And of the original total, whether paid for or not, five still have not appeared in a game.
Three things happened to make the UW practically a whole new team in a little more than a year's time: 1) a large group of older players used up their eligibility; 2) coach Kalen DeBoer left, which caused a lot of other guys to leave, too; and 3) Jedd Fisch, DeBoer's replacement, systematically has done some steady housecleaning.
Several players who announced they were entering the transfer portal were, in fact, urged to go that route, informed ever so gently they weren't going to play in Montlake. It is natural for Fisch to want as many of his own hand-picked players as possible.
That said, linebacker Deven Bryant remains a most interesting roster presence -- in the face of all of the above turnstile action, he's still around.
This Bryant is a 5-foot-11, 234-pound sophomore from Carson, California, and the St. John Bosco High School footbll powerhouse, who appears determined to make it work with the Huskies, who are in great need of linebacker depth, with his position nearly totally cleaned out of bodies since last season.
Whereas a foot injury forced him to miss all of 2024 spring football and a chance to impress the new coaches, Bryant played in eight Husky games last season, giving him 12 appearances in his college career.
He's the guy who DeBoer's staff sent onto the field for the Boise State opener in 2024 and he made three tackles in one defensive series.
On a dreary day at Penn State, Fisch singled out the young linebacker in his postgame interview session for stepping up on the final play of that 35-6 defeat and preventing another score with an open-field tackle at the UW 5.
From last year's linebacker corps, Carson Bruener, Alphonzo Tuputala and Drew Fowler each used up their eligibility. Khmori House and Bryun Parham transferred to North Carolina and Connecticut, respectively.
That leaves only Anthony Ward, known more as a special-teams player; Hayden Moore, a one-time Michigan transfer; and Bryant as returning scholarship players to mix in at linebacker with the new transfer portal acquisitions and incoming freshmen.
Bryant steadily has put on size so he can stand in there and handle the physicality demands of his position.
And last spring, while other injured players came out to practice but were just sort of detached from it all, Bryant was noticeable for working nonstop with the trainers, doing what was necessary to get back, making sure he wasn't forgotten.
He appears to be the last guy you would ask to go away.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington