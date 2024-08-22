Black UW Helmet Unveiled, Presumably for One-Off Moment
The University of Washington football team typically answers to purple and gold wardrobe colors except for special occasions, such as the black helmet the school unveiled on Thursday presumably for a one-off moment this coming season.
While you won't see schools such as Alabama, Texas or Penn State pulling on retro gear, choosing to maintain strict traditional looks in their base colors, the Huskies have experimented a lot with different game-day ensembles over the past decade.
Some have worked, some not, in terms of dressing for success.
In recent years, the all-purple uniform look with a gold helmet as a standard accessory has served the Huskies well in victories over Michigan State in 2022, Oregon in 2023 and Texas in the 2024 Sugar Bowl.
This was a well-received fashion statement for everyone involved with the UW for approaching big games.
However, the Whiter Shade of Pale both describes an old rock song by Procol Harum and a fashion direction for the Huskies that simply hasn't worked.
The all-white Husky uniform, worn in the CFP national championship game against Michigan, proved to be a disaster -- it was if the UW was signaling surrender before the showcase matchup even got started and ended up as a 34-13 loss.
White pants were a UW staple throughout the 1950s before getting swapped out for gold togs, both home and away, and spotlighted in the 1960 and 1961Rose Bowls.
Today, if the Huskies wear purple jerseys and white pants they tend to resemble Northwestern or Kansas State.
Coach Jim Owens had select players in the 1960s wear purple helmets as a reward for exemplary play, a tradition that Jim Lambright, an Owens player and a Husky coach himself, restored in the 1990s.
The Huskies even wore white helmets during the Steve Sarkisian coaching era, but it was a bit too gimmicky.
The UW last wore black helmets, and all-black uniforms ,was in 2020 in a 44-27 victory over Arizona, though it was done in an empty Husky Stadium with the COVID pandemic preventing crowds from coming out.
