Cam Broussard Didn't Hurt Himself at Husky Pro Day
At Husky Pro Day, there probably were just a handful of legitimate NFL prospects yet more guys with no realistic chance of making it to the league among the 14 former University of Washington players who took part.
One could see distinct possibilities for someone such as defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez after he bench-pressed 225 pounds 34 times and ran a 4.9-second 40-yard dash.
Others struggled to lift half that much or didn't move well, reasons why the Huskies were overmatched at times and lost by 29 points at Penn State and 28 at Oregon.
Scouts right away had a good idea of what most of these players could offer: You can't hide weak or slow.
Somewhere in the middle of all these pro football job-seekers was Cameron Broussard. a 6-foot-3, 195-pound free safety and a one-time transfer from Sacramento State. He continues to get second looks after leaving the FCS level for the Huskies. The pros just might find a spot for him.
"I feel pretty good," he said, standing alone off to the side at Dempsey Indoor while players such as Will Rogers, Carson Bruener and Valdez drew large media gatherings once done. "I did something good on the bench. I ran pretty smooth on the 40, as well."
A first-team All-Big Sky selection in 2023, Broussard has good size for a free safety and plays physical, as shown in the above photo in which he tangled with a pair of encroaching Penn State players.
Once in a Husky uniform, he impressed Jedd Fisch's coaching staff right away in fall camp before dislocating a finger that kept him in and out of the lineup at times.
"You could see the difference," Fisch said of Broussard's play early on.
He ended up appearing in 12 of 13 games for the Huskies, starting seven. Re-injuring that hand, he sat out against Indiana and played only briefly against USC. He finished with 32 tackles, 3 pass break-ups and a fumble recovery.
He didn't hurt himself at Pro Day, presenting himself as a big safety with a certain amount of potential and deserving of more scrutiny.
"Going from the Big Sky to the Big Ten was a transition for sure," Broussard said, "but it's definitely something I needed."
