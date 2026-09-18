Clay, Davis Didn't Wait Long to Play For the Huskies

No one sits on the bench anymore during games for the University of Washington football team sulking and convinced they're just not going to play.

Rather the way things have gone for the Huskies -- with a continuous call to arms -- everyone is crowding the sideline near their position coaches, watching intently and waiting for someone to yell out their names.

In two games, the UW has used five different running backs and played nine wide receivers. Let us remind you there hasn't been a blowout yet in which Jedd Fisch's staff would begin handing out no-pressure debuts or practice rewards.

In the first half of last weekend's Utah State game, freshmen pass-catchers Jordan Clay and Trez Davis found themselves in the Husky huddle, staring up at Demond Williams Jr. and everyone else who's been battle-tested.

With the UW down two starting receivers with the injured Christian Moss and Rashid Williams, these young guys weren't out there just filling empty spots either. In the 16-14 victory, they repeatedly had the ball sent their way.

Each caught 4 passes, the first four of their respective UW careers, and they suddenly had become veterans overnight.

"Poise would probably be my best answer," Fisch said, when asked to describe Clay and Davis' response to their greatly expanded roles.

Freshmen Jordan Clay came up with 4 catches for 42 yards against Utah State. | Dave Sizer photo

Clay and Davis were two of 10 freshmen sent into a close game, with experience simply no longer a prerequisite for helping the Huskies win.

With Moss injured in the opener and out until at least November, the 6-foot -2, 215-pound Clay from San Antonio, Texas, was summoned during the week to prepare for a more concentrated role.

He was sent on to the field near the end of the first quarter and immediately caught 8-yard passes on consecutive snaps. He later hauled in a 19-yarder with a Utah State defender all over him and called for pass interference.

"Jordan Clay has shown us his ability to win one-on-one battles," Fisch said of a player with huge 10 1/2-inch hands.

Trez Davis gets brought down by a pair of Utah State defenders. | Dave Sizer photo

The 6-foot, 195-pound Davis from West Monroe, Louisiana, wasn't originally expected to contribute in such a concentrated manner on offense against Utah State, but he entered the game in the second quarter once Rashid Williams suffered a hip-pointer.

He caught 19- and 7-yard passes, the latter putting the UW in field-goal range with a second left in the opening half.

"Trez, we were still working into the rotation," Fisch said.

Clay and Davis are perfect examples of how fast and furious college football works these days.

At the signing deadline in December, Clay flipped his commitment from Baylor to the UW while Davis changed his mind and went with the Huskies over Tulane. There might have been promises of playing as freshmen for the Huskies.

Jordan Clay gets loose in warm-ups before facing Utah State. | Dave Sizer photo

Now two games into their college careers, they've tasted the real thing over and above spring practice and fall camp.

"They're both super young," Fisch said. "But they have a ton of upside."

Which is how most of their peers should view their game-day opportunities, as well.