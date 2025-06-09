Cummings Is Coming Fast with Enhanced Coaching Reputation
Say this about University of Washington football leader Jedd Fisch: he seems to hire well when it comes to assistant coaches.
For example, he brought in former Purdue coach Ryan Walters to run his defense and it immediately looked fairly solid, even while missing five potential starters.
Filling his vacant safeties job, he procured Taylor Mays, and the UW players seem to hold the new guy in awe because of his all-everything college career.
Well before a bunch of coaching hires went through Montlake HR this offseason, Fisch liked what he saw a number of years back in a young, wide-receivers coach named Kevin Cummings.
They've been together five seasons now, long enough for Cummings to start building a national reputation and, regardless of the source, it's obvious people have now heard of him. Consider this top 10 list below..
The thing about Cummings is he's the latest in a Husky coaching position that lately has been filled with nothing but all-star coaches.
First came Junior Adams, a top 10 receivers coach in recent years who made his name at Washington and further enhanced it at Oregon, and he now coaches in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys.
Next up was JaMarcus Shephard, who replaced Adams at the UW. While he had sound credentials when coming to Seattle, Shephard's reputation went through the roof after he coached Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk all at once.
Now at Alabama, Shephard ranks No. 2 on the accompanying coaching list supplied by Roc Boys Football and Cummings turns up No. 7. Rebardless of the source, Cummings' name is getting out there.
While the school goes to great lengths to advertise itself in recruiting as "DBU," the Husky pass-catchers and the instruction they've been getting over the past half-dozen years with four different coaching staffs can't be taken for granted.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: