Dates Revealed for 2025 Husky Football Schedule
Year two of the Jedd Fisch coaching era, with Demond Williams Jr. spreading his wings as the starting quarterback, will have the University of Washington football team hosting seven home games in 2025, highlighted by a Sept. 27 visit by Ohio State.
The Husky schedule, with kickoff times and TV coverage to come, was released on Wednesday with the current season still in play and the Huskies (currently 6-6) preparing to meet Louisville (8-4) in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas.
The Buckeyes (10-2) represent the UW's fourth game of the upcoming season, and the third home outing, which means, if all goes well, Fisch's team could be putting a 23-game home winning streak on the line against them.
With a road game at Michigan (7-5) on Oct. 18, the Huskies will face both the Wolverines and the Buckeyes in the same season for just the second time. In 1969, a 1-9 UW team lost to Michigan 45-7 on the road and to Ohio State 41-14 at home.
The Huskies will open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Colorado State (8-4), which has been paired with Miami of Ohio in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 28 in Tucson.
Second up is UC Davis (11-2), a Big Sky team that revealed on Tuesday that it will join the Mountain West Conference in 2026.
The Huskies take the first of two bye weeks on Sept. 13 before heading to Pullman for the first time in three seasons to face rival Washington State (8-4).
Ohio State lasted played at Husky Stadium in 2007 during the ill-fated Tyrone Willingham coaching era and took a 33-14 win.
The Buckeyes will be joined by Rutgers (7-5), Illinois (9-3), Purdue (1-11) and Oregon (13-0) as Montlake visitors, with the UW closing out the regular-season schedule again against the Ducks, this time on Nov. 29.
Besides Michigan, the Huskies will travel to Maryland (4-8), Wisconsin (5-7) and UCLA (5-7).
Dropping from the Big Ten portion of this season's schedule are USC (6-6), Indiana (11-2), Iowa (8-4), Northwestern (4-8) and Penn State (11-2).
