Demond Williams Jr. gets to experience something a limited number of players encounter on the football field.

Wide open spaces.

Still, it's a bit of a jolt whenever it happens to the University of Washington quarterback, such as when he sprinted 65 yards for an instant touchdown against Indiana on the fourth play of this past Saturday's game, won by the Huskies 27-24 in overtime.

For the uninitiated, this is what Williams went through in his 13 seconds of glory against the eighth-ranked Hoosiers.

He took a five-step drop as three Indiana pass rushers closed in around him at his 25, then stepped up in the pocket as center Kolt Dieterich and offensive guard John Mills pushed people to the outside and a third guy coming up the middle got a hand on him but not much more.

Williams still wasn't sure where this third-and-16 play was headed as he veered to his left, running side by side with offensive tackle Kodi Greene.

"I didn't think I was out on the clean like that," the speedy signal-caller said, talking QB slang.

65 YARDS TO THE HOUSE 🚨



Demond Williams Jr. gets @UW_Football on the board first!



Watch on Peacock pic.twitter.com/7VRFmCCS6L — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 21, 2026

At the 40, he cut all the way to the outside and saw running back Jayden Limar take out two defenders and cause a third to stumble.

Husky wide receivers Dezmen Roebuck and Chris Lawson each tied up potential tacklers enabling Williams to whiz past

All of a sudden everything opened up for the UW signal-caller.

"It definitely kind of caught me off guard when I broke through there," he said.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

At the Indiana 40, he had a guy dive at his feet, but it didn't deter him.

At the 35 and 25, Williams glanced behind him to see if anyone was close and he might have had a temporary balance issue.

"You kind of start tripping up a little bit at the end," he said. "I kept looking behind me."

Demond Williams Jr. checked for tacklers on his 65-yard touchdown run against Indiana. | Dave Sizer

At the 5, he allowed himself a vanity glance straight ahead to cap everything off.

"I ended up looking at the video screen, but initially I kept checking where everybody was behind me when I first broke the tackle," he recounted.

Williams slowed down as he reached the goal line, though he was still five yards ahead of his nearest pursuer in Hoosiers cornerback Jamari Sharpe.

Once in the end zone, he casually dropped the football to the ground.

Teammates surrounded him while he soaked in the moment.

Demond Williams Jr. has the goal line in sight as Indiana's Jamari Sharpe chases him. | Dave Sizer

The play erased the third-and-16 dilemma he was facing, caused by him getting called for illegal grounding the snap before.

His heroics took 13 seconds off the clock from snap to finish.

It left Indiana more than a little dazed by what happened so soon, especially as the nation's No. 4 rushing defense.

"It had been a while since I had one like that," Williams said.