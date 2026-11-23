Jedd Fisch's demeanor doesn't really change from week to week, with him simply waving off losses and congratulating the other side rather than publicly suffering through them.

However, the third-year University of Washington football coach was decidedly euphoric after the UW upset defending national champion Indiana 27-24 in overtime on Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium.

He was shown leaping into the air on the sideline once the Hoosiers missed a 37-yard field goal in the extra session and smiling broadly when recounting what happened in his postgame media session.

"Today is the day for the Huskies," he proclaimed.

On Monday, Fisch received yet another positive boost from this stirring outcome when he received Paul "Bear" Bryant Coach of the Week honors, one named for the legendary Alabama coach and presented in conjunction with the American Heart Association.

Jake Dickert of Wake Forest and Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman have been the two previous recipients of this accolade.

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For Fisch, he's finishing this season with a flourish after struggling to get his team out of the gate, with the Huskies (7-4 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) now having won four of their past five games after stumbling through a three-game losing streak.

Fisch has had to be resilient if not a little creative this fall in dealing with a rash of injuries that has cost him four running backs, a starting wide receiver and his No. 1 center.

After three uncomfortable losses at Husky Stadium, the coach had the UW ready to play throughout this match-up against the toughest team on its regular-season schedule. The Hoosiers entered play with 36 victories in 39 outings under Curt Cignetti.

Each team scored twice in the opening quarter, with Husky quarterback Demond Williams Jr. snapping off a 65-yard touchdown run on his fourth snap of the game and Indiana responding with a 74-yard scoring pass to Charlie Becker on its first play.

The teams battled through a scoreless second quarter and then matched each other with field goals and touchdowns, with the Huskies tying the game with 3:34 left on a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Decker DeGraaf.

In overtime, it came down to Tyler Robles converting his 46-yard field goal and the Hoosiers getting their 3-pointer deflected, bringing Fisch and his team rushing onto the field.