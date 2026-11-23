Demond Williams Jr. isn't always the most pinpoint passer, often overthrowing his receivers this season.

Sometimes he holds onto the football way too long as his four sacks against Indiana will attest.

Yet the University of Washington quarterback can run and on Saturday he gave everyone a full highlight reel of what he does best by zipping through the Hoosiers' touted defense and not coming to a stop until he had completed a dazzling 65-yard touchdown jaunt to open the game.

It's why opposing defensive coordinators fear him. Why LSU tried to steal him. Why UW coach Jedd Fisch undeniably stands by him.

Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and coach Jedd Fisch confer during the Indiana game. | Dave Sizer

It's why Husky fans come out to see him break the huddle, survey the defense and look for any openings.

Over three seasons in Montlake, with possibly two more to go, a long Williams run is something the UW always can count on with him. We have the quarterback's top five breakaway runs in his career, measured by distance, all instant game influencers:

DEMOND WILLIAMS JR. TAKES IT 65 YARDS TO THE HOUSE!



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1. 65 YARDS, INDIANA, 2026

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Four plays into the biggest game of the season for the UW against the defending national champions, Williams deserted the pocket, broke to his left, picked up an incredible block from running back Jayden Limar that took out three players, had a Hoosiers defender dive at his feet and miss 25 yards upfield and soon had the sirens going off at Husky Stadium. Not long after that, he went for 33 yards in the other direction and was shoved out of bounds and took a late hit. He finished with 11 carries for a team-best 88 yards in the UW's thrilling 27-24 overtime victory over Indiana.

2. 43 YARDS, PENN STATE, 2024

Given his first real opportunity to run the Husky offense as a freshman, Williams took over in the second half of a 35-6 blowout loss. With 4:50 left to play on third-and-12 from his 23, he broke one up the left side and raced to the Penn State 34, where he was pushed out of bounds. Unfortunately, this drive ended at the Nittany Lions' 8 on downs. But the young quarterback had served notice he can run.

3. 42 YARDS, RUTGERS, 2025

Williams sort of did to Rutgers what he did to Indiana. He hit the Scarlet Knights early. On the first offensive play of last year's game from his own 7, he raced up the left side for a 42-yard gain that eventually led to a Grady Gross field goal in a 38-19 win. This still stands as Williams' most productive running day of his career as he rushed 13 times for 136 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had runs of 25 and 30. This marks his only 100-yard rushing game for the UW.

4. 36 YARDS, WISCONSIN, 2025

In a game with very little offense and the game tied at 3, Williams shot up the middle on a third-and-10 play in the second quarter and raced 36 yards to the Wisconsin 39. His legs were needed on a day in which the Madison weather was cold and blustery and running back Jonah Coleman left with an injury and didn't return. This drive would lead to a Gross field goal, Williams would finish with 60 yards rushing. The Huskies would lose 13-10.

5. 36 YARDS, UTAH STATE, 2026

In an uncharacteristically close game this fall, Williams shot over the right side on the final play of the third quarter for 36 yards to the Utah State 23. The Huskies led just 10-7 at the time. This drive would end with a Tyler Robles field goal as the UW ultimately survived an upset bid and pulled out a 16-14 victory at home. Williams would lead his team in rushing with 11 carries for 56 yards.