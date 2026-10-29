Dieterich Plays From Position of Strength -- All of Them

Kolt Dieterich started at right and left tackle for Sam Houston State, six and 11 games at those respective positions. Earned Conference USA All-Freshman Team accolades while manning the right side.

Noting his proficiency, the University of Washington football team brought him in from Texas to play one of its two tackle spots, if not both.

Yet with his first season in Montlake past the halfway point, the 6-foot-6, 305-pound Dieterich from the small farm town of Riesel has done a lot for the Huskies -- except play offensive tackle -- and will return to starting center for Saturday's game at Nebraska to replace Landen Hatchett, who's out for the season.

"I feel for Kolt," UW coach Jedd Fisch acknowledged last week.

Kolt Dieterich calls out the defense while playing center against Utah State. | Dave Sizer photo

It wasn't a matter of broken promises, rather an extensive Husky position shuffle caused by Hatchett's recovery from a broken wrist at center and Kodi Greene going through some freshman growing pains at left tackle.

His initial marching orders were far different than what's taken place through seven Husky games.

"We said, 'Hey, we're going to give you an opportunity to come in here and be the swing tackle, probably our third tackle, maybe our second tackle. You can compete, you and Kodi, and have a great left tackle competition and then we'll kind of see how things go. We're kind of counting on you to be the third tackle,' " Fisch said.



Reality is Dieterich has started five games at center, then two games at left offensive guard when Hatchett reclaimed his spot over the ball and John Mills moved over one spot and replaced Greene on the outside.

"He's played everything but tackle," Fisch said. "He's done everything in this program other than this tackle position. I credit him so much because he's just embraced it."

Geirean (56) and Landen (66) Hatchett hang out with Kolt Dieterich (55) and Dom Harris (79) post spring game. | Dave Sizer photo

In particular, Dieterich has drawn plaudits for his ability to adjust to a pair of new positions at the Big Ten level without getting embarrassed.

"Guard was new for him; I think he's getting better at guard," Fisch said. "He was getting better at center. It's different at left guard. So Kolt did a really good job. Kolt will continue to get better."

A year from now, Dieterich stands a very good chance of finally starting at right offensive tackle, replacing Drew Azzopardi, who will have graduated.

Kolt Dieterich (55) moves through a spring drill ahead of fellow center Parker Cross. | Dave Sizer photo

Unless, of course, Hatchett can't stay healthy at center, which has been a problem.

Or the Husky coaching staff decides once and for all that left guard suits this Texan best.

Dieterich probably needs to get something down in writing, notarized and kept in a safe place.