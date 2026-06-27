Eldridge Out To Get His Foot In the Door With UW Again

Throughout April, Kade Eldridge was seen walking to and from University of Washington spring football practice with a steady gait, which was a very good thing considering what had happened to him.

Nine months ago, the junior tight end suffered a Lisfranc injury, which is mid-foot trauma that involves a bone fracture and/or cartilage and ligament tears, in a game at Michigan and his season ended right then and there.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Eldridge from Lynden, Washington, followed by a two-year detour to USC, lasted just six and a half games with the Huskies, reaching the exact halfway mark of last season.

Everything had been going so well, too.

Kade Eldridge shows off his receiving skills in a UW 2025 spring practice. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Eldridge started the Huskies' 2025 season opener against Colorado State, ran for his first college touchdown in that outing and caught his first pass of the season against Michigan.

Now he'll start over and try to make the good times last longer.

Kade Eldridge (44) hares a game-day moment with Quentin Moore (88), Dylan Robinson (6) and Ryan Kean (33). | Dave Sizer photo

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

Eldridge is a unique player who lines up both as a tight end and as a fullback, and is able to catch, rush and block. He came home to the Huskies to play more.

"I knew I'd be utilized here," he said.

After fitting in well initially, Eldridge has to start over with the Huskies and reclaim another spot in the game-day rotation.

Junior Decker DeGraaf, who has opened 16 games over two seasons, is the unquestioned No. 1 UW tight end, followed by sophomore Baron Naone, who took over Eldridge's duties post-injury.

With a healed foot, Eldridge will resume a climb back up the depth chart.

Kade Eldridge is shown on game day for USC in 2024. | Eldridge

What he's done: Eldridge has played in 20 games counting his time spent at UW and USC, so he's a proven veteran. He made his college debut for the Trojans in a 42-28 victory over Louisville in the 2023 Holiday Bowl after redshirting leading up to that point. He just needs to get healthy and build some personal momentum again in his Northwest surroundings.

Starter or not: He has two college starts on his ledger, one with each team. He started the Trojans' 2024 season opener in a 27-20 victory over LSU in Las Vegas before coming off the bench for the next 11 games and he opened for the UW in a fullback role against Colorado State. He has a collective 4 career catches for 25 yards at his two stops.