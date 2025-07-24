Even Without Davis, Huskies Still Have Surplus of Veteran Edge Rushers
Russell Davis II and Zach Durfee have a lot in common.
They're University of Washington edge rushers who each bring an abudance of talent to the game, but haven't been able to show it outside of one glorious Husky outing each during the 2024 season because of nagging injuries.
They've spent a lot of time in the training room togehter discussing their misfortune, reassuring each other that their repeated physical mishaps and corresponding idle time haven't been their fault and will subside.
Yet while the 6-foot-5, 256-pound Durfee appears ready to resume a promising career, Davis must feel like banging his head on the wall after suffering yet another interruption in his good health -- he's likely out for the season with a knee injury incurred during a summer workout, coach Jedd Fisch disclosed this week.
A one-time Arizona player and the son of former Seahawk defensive tackle of the same name, Davis remains a one-hit wonder for the UW because of his injuries. Again, he was a co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after collecting 3 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in a 31-19 victory over UCLA last November.
With the 6-foot-3, 234-pound junior unavailable, the Huskies find themselves down one potent player among several capable starting candidates.
It was going to be fun to watch an intense competition unfold this fall and see who emerged with the two starting jobs.
While Davis won't be one of them, the Huskies still have a surplus of experienced players in this position group.
Isaiah Ward, a 6-foot-5, 235-pound junior, brings the largest number of edge rusher starts over the past two seasons at the UW and Arizona combined with 17.
Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound senior who splits his time between the edge and down lineman, started a dozen games on the outside for Arizona last season.
Jacob Lane, a 6-foot-5, 260-pound junior, hasn't been a starter yet but he ran with the No. 1 UW defense during spring ball as much as anyone if not more at his position.
Deshawn Lynch , a 6-foot-5, 300-pound senior, started four games for the Huskies in 2024 and moves exceedingly well for a big man on the edge.
And then, of course, there's the recovering Durfee, who started three times last season before double turf toe did him in and he might be better than all of them when lined up for UW edge duty -- providing he can stay healthy.
