20 Transfer Portal Huskies Found New Teams

Twenty former University of Washington football players who entered the transfer portal last month have found new schools.

The Parker twins, defensive tackles Jayvon and Armon, a senior and a junior, ended up together at Maryland in yet another package deal for those siblings.

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Dominic Macon has joined junior safety Vince Holmes at Oklahoma State, which leads the nation with 55 incoming transfers. The Cowboys are in a major rebuild with a new coaching staff after their disastrous 1-11 season..

Six one-time UW players have relocated to the Big 12, five more to other Big Ten teams, two to the SEC, two to the ACC and two dropped down a notch to the Big Sky. Add to that one each to the Pac-12, Mountain West and Conference USA.

Two who announced portal plans, starting junior quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and reserve senior wide receiver Kevin Green Jr., remain on the Husky roster. It's unclear whether Green came back on his own. Of course, Williams very publicly reversed course.

BREAKING: Washington transfer defensive lineman twins Armon and Jayvon Parker have committed to Maryland.



1 year of eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/LtleqqjtkM — TerpsNetwork 🐢 (@TerpsNetwork) January 29, 2026

The Parkers entered the transfer portal right before it closed and 6-foot-3, 330-pound Jayvon was the first one of the siblings to announce he was signing with the Terrapins and the 6-foot-3, 320-pound Armon came later the same day.

They'll try to rekindle injury-filled careers spent at the UW, that led to season-ending ailments in 2025. With medical waivers, each could have two more seasons of eligibility.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Macon was one of two redshirt freshmen defensive tackles who exited Montlake, with 6-foot-5, 270-pound Caleb Smith the other and ending up with Alabama.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Jonathan Epperson Jr. has re-emerged with Portland State.

One of his new teammates will be sophomore wide receiver Jason Robinson Jr., who spent the 2024 season at the UW, left with the four-player Husky contingent that played for North Carolina last season and finds himself in the Big Sky with the Vikings.

The 5-foot-10, 151-pound Robinson, still looking for his first college football game time, proved to be athletic enough while at the UW, but needs more size to protect himself.

The biggest portal losses for the UW appear to be sophomore wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright to Arizona State and junior running back Adam Mohammed to California. They were seven- and two-game starters last season, respectively, and projected starters had they returned.

Similarly, sophomore offensive guard Paki Finau, junior center Zach Henning and junior cornerback Leroy Bryant were each four-game starters last season, but likely headed for reserve duty this coming fall, which was probably reason enough for them to move on.

UW PORTAL DEPARTURES Davis Boyajyan, C Cal Poly Deven Bryant, LB USC Leroy Bryant, CB Stanford Bryce Butler, DT Texas Tech Jonathan Epperson Jr., LB Portland State Paki Finau, OG BYU Audric Harris, WR Hawaii Marcus Harris, WR UCLA Zach Henning, C Arizona Vince Holmes, S Oklahoma State Dominic Macon, DT Oklahoma State Max McCree, OT Washington State Dyson McCutcheon, NB Middle Tennessee State Ethan Moczulski, PK Illinois Adam Mohammed, RB California Armon Parker, DT Maryland Jayvon Parker, DT Maryland Caleb Smith, DT Alabama Hunter Sowald, LS Florida Raiden Vines-Bright, WR Arizona State

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: