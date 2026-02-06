Inside The Huskies

20 Transfer Portal Huskies Found New Teams

Here's the breakdown of the guys who went out the door in Montlake.
Dan Raley|
Former Husky defensive tackle Dominic Macon has joined Oklahoma State.
Former Husky defensive tackle Dominic Macon has joined Oklahoma State. | Oklahoma State

Twenty former University of Washington football players who entered the transfer portal last month have found new schools.

The Parker twins, defensive tackles Jayvon and Armon, a senior and a junior, ended up together at Maryland in yet another package deal for those siblings.

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Dominic Macon has joined junior safety Vince Holmes at Oklahoma State, which leads the nation with 55 incoming transfers. The Cowboys are in a major rebuild with a new coaching staff after their disastrous 1-11 season..

Six one-time UW players have relocated to the Big 12, five more to other Big Ten teams, two to the SEC, two to the ACC and two dropped down a notch to the Big Sky. Add to that one each to the Pac-12, Mountain West and Conference USA.

Two who announced portal plans, starting junior quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and reserve senior wide receiver Kevin Green Jr., remain on the Husky roster. It's unclear whether Green came back on his own. Of course, Williams very publicly reversed course.

The Parkers entered the transfer portal right before it closed and 6-foot-3, 330-pound Jayvon was the first one of the siblings to announce he was signing with the Terrapins and the 6-foot-3, 320-pound Armon came later the same day.

They'll try to rekindle injury-filled careers spent at the UW, that led to season-ending ailments in 2025. With medical waivers, each could have two more seasons of eligibility.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Macon was one of two redshirt freshmen defensive tackles who exited Montlake, with 6-foot-5, 270-pound Caleb Smith the other and ending up with Alabama.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Jonathan Epperson Jr. has re-emerged with Portland State.

One of his new teammates will be sophomore wide receiver Jason Robinson Jr., who spent the 2024 season at the UW, left with the four-player Husky contingent that played for North Carolina last season and finds himself in the Big Sky with the Vikings.

The 5-foot-10, 151-pound Robinson, still looking for his first college football game time, proved to be athletic enough while at the UW, but needs more size to protect himself.

The biggest portal losses for the UW appear to be sophomore wide receiver Raiden Vines-Bright to Arizona State and junior running back Adam Mohammed to California. They were seven- and two-game starters last season, respectively, and projected starters had they returned.

Similarly, sophomore offensive guard Paki Finau, junior center Zach Henning and junior cornerback Leroy Bryant were each four-game starters last season, but likely headed for reserve duty this coming fall, which was probably reason enough for them to move on.

UW PORTAL DEPARTURES

Davis Boyajyan, C

Cal Poly

Deven Bryant, LB

USC

Leroy Bryant, CB

Stanford

Bryce Butler, DT

Texas Tech

Jonathan Epperson Jr., LB

Portland State

Paki Finau, OG

BYU

Audric Harris, WR

Hawaii

Marcus Harris, WR

UCLA

Zach Henning, C

Arizona

Vince Holmes, S

Oklahoma State

Dominic Macon, DT

Oklahoma State

Max McCree, OT

Washington State

Dyson McCutcheon, NB

Middle Tennessee State

Ethan Moczulski, PK

Illinois

Adam Mohammed, RB

California

Armon Parker, DT

Maryland

Jayvon Parker, DT

Maryland

Caleb Smith, DT

Alabama

Hunter Sowald, LS

Florida

Raiden Vines-Bright, WR

Arizona State

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

Published
Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

Home/Football