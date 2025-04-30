Ex-UW Lineman Julius Buelow Signs With CFL Team
Making his way back north after spending a season at Mississippi, offensive lineman Julius Buelow has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, becoming the fourth former University of Washington football player to turn up on a CFL roster.
The 6-foot-8, 315-pound Buelow from Kapolei, Hawaii, spent five seasons with the Huskies in 2019-23 before transferring to the SEC school along with fellow offensive guard Nate Kalepo to finish out their college careers together.
Others from Montlake now playing in the CFL are defensive tackle Ulumoo Ale, who recently joined the BC Lions after a year out of football; cornerback Jordan Perryman, also of the Lions; and linebacker Cam Bright, who plays for the Ottawa Redblacks.
Buelow was a nine-game starter for the Huskies' 2023 team that won the Pac-12 Championship, beat Texas in the Sugar Bowl and CFP semifinals, and then lost to Michigan in the championship game in Houston.
Once that season ended and Kalen DeBoer left the UW to become the newcoach at Alabama, Buelow and Kalepo both transferred to Mississippi as sort of a package deal.
Buelow showed off his versatility at the SEC school by starting six games at right guard, two games at right tackle and one more at left guard for Lane Kiffin's 10-3 team.
While at the UW, Buelow became a five-game starter for Jimmy Lake's Huskies in 2021 before getting replaced at midseason, didn't play much during DeBoer's first season at the UW and reclaimed his starting job in 2023,
He was part of an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, given to the nation's best each season.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
Try This Future Husky Offensive Line On For Size
Landen Hatchett Says the UW Line Is Working Well Again After 2024 Off Season
Bruener Drafted by Steelers 30 Years After Pittsburgh Selected His Dad