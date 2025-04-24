Landen Hatchett Toes the Line and Likes What He Sees
Every once in a while, a coach or a player will say something in the media gathering following a University of Washington spring football practice that sort of goes over everyone's head until you rewind later and listen to it again.
Such is the case with Landen Hatchett, the Huskies' starting center and one of the more upbeat players on the roster.
As people asked him questions this past Saturday, he responded, yes, it felt good to have his brother Geirean back on the team. Yes, his surgically repaired knee was no longer an issue in his progress. And, yes, he has the best hair on the team, reaching well below his shoulders.
It also came up that the 6-foot-2, 320-pound Hatchett has been part of three decidedly different groups of UW offensive linemen in his Montlake stay.
In 2023, when he was a freshman, the Huskies fielded the nation's finest collection of line talent, as judged by them winning the Joe Moore Award.
A year ago, the UW had a ragtag bunch of players that resulted in uneven performances, including giving up an embarrassing 10 sacks at Oregon in a four-touchdown defeat.
"I love the culture in this O-line room," Hatchett said. "You know, there's three different O-line rooms, but the culture of of O-line at U-Dub doesn't change. Last year, we didn't live up to that standard and that culture."
While that last line might not sound like a major indictment on his part, it was the first time anyone in-house actually called out the 2024 line for what it was, rather than simply suggest it just was too young or too light.
Three freshmen coming in at 350 pounds or more and not acting like wide-eyed newcomers is one reason for new optimism. Forty added pounds on left guard Paki Finau's frame is another. Carver Willis' transfer from Kansas State and installation at left tackle is still another.
Yet a healthy and happy Hatchett will go a long way in determining the success of this offensive unit during the coming season. While Willis has huge credentials -- 52 immediate pursuers reached out once he hit the transfer portal -- Hatchett, even as a junior, just might be the Huskies' top NFL prospect up front.
Consider in his recovery from a Sugar Bowl practice knee injury in 2023, Hatchett started at three different line positions for the UW last season, opening at left guard, right guard and center, which is no small feat.
He feels motivated by the new Husky line coach in Mike Switzer, who was a four-year starting guard at Ball State and spent time with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent.
"I felt Switz has brought in great energy to the room," Hatchett said. "He's been a guy that's been in our shoes and played in the league for a little bit, and knows what we're going through, so that's been awesome, as well."
And with this enthusiasm and understanding of the trenches being passed down, Hatchett feels the quality of Husky line play has improved and better resembles the group of two years ago rather than this past season.
"With the combination of Switz and the new guys coming in," he said, "I feel like we've banded and created that culture back again."
