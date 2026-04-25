Fisch Gives Up His Husky Security Blanket To The NFL

Pardon Jedd Fisch if he feels something is missing when he sends his next football team out to play during the 2026 season.

He won't have Ephesians Prysock lining up as a starting cornerback for him and this will take some adjustment for the University of Washington football coach.

On Saturday, the 6-foot-3, 196-pound defensive back from Canyon Country, California, with the biblical first name was taken by the San Francisco 49ers with the 39th pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, and the 139th selection overall, sending him off to a pro career.

For a moment, Fisch won't know exactly how to proceed without him.

That's because Prysock started every game of the past three seasons -- 39 in all -- while playing for the coach at Arizona and the UW, opening 42 games overall.

The corner was the third Husky taken in the fourth round, along with running back Jonah Coleman to the Denver Broncos and offensive lineman Carver Willis also to the 49ers, and fifth UW player chose, along with wide receiver Denzen Boston to the Cleveland Browns and corner Tacario Davis to the Cincinnati Bengals.

In fact, the long and lean Prysock is the only player who started all 26 games in which Fisch has coached in Montlake over two seasons.

Prysock became a security blanket for him per se, always showing on game day when everyone else got dinged up and had to sit out at times.

He was not a splashy or a demonstrative player in the secondary on the order of a Thaddeus Dixon or a Tacario Davis.

Ephesians Prysock wraps himself around a Rutgers receiver to force a pass break-up. | Dave Sizer photo

He's just a solid coverage guy who never seems to be out of position and uses his long arms to continually bat balls away.

He concluded his college career with a combined 175 tackles, 20 pass break-ups, 2 interceptions, a forced fumble and a kick block.

Prysock got a chance this past fall to go out the way he came in -- playing with the 6-foot-3, 194-pound Davis, who resembles him.

"It's like playing with my twin," Davis said of Prysock. "It's like looking in a mirror. I look across the field like, dang, it's someone built like me who can run and has a playing style like me."

Ephesians Prysock (7) bounces off Oregon's Malik Benson. | Dave Sizer photo

While Prysock and Davis temporarily went their separate ways when Fisch moved to the UW, with Prysock following the coach immediately and the other guy staying put, they reunited this past season. At least for a half season until Davis got hurt.

Now they're both healthy and NFL bound, though to different pro football franchises, but triumphantly so with their extra-long frames for corners.

Fisch, however, will be on his own for the coming season. He'll have to find his way without the comfort of having Prysock roaming the secondary and towering over the receivers.