Two Days Before NFL Draft, Another Man's Look at UW Possibilities

Daniel Jeremiah has spoken -- and now so has Mel Kiper Jr.

Two days before the NFL Draft, these leading analysts for all things college football talent at hand, each have dropped their final big board projections and they basically concur on where hopeful University of Washington players will end up.

Their synopsis: the Huskies will supply a first-round draft pick in wide receiver Denzel Boston, a second-day selection in cornerback Tacario Davis and anywhere from three to six players over Saturday's final three rounds.

Running back Jonan Coleman, cornerback Ephesians Prysock and offensive lineman Carver Willis, in that order, could get taken before this dispersal process is concluded.

On the fence are edge rusher Zach Durfee, defensive tackle Anterio Thompson and tight end Quentin Moore.

1/ Mel Kiper Jr. updated his NFL draft rankings one last time. His Big Board stacks 150 prospects—starting with Fernando Mendoza—and goes deep at every position. Final boss level for draft nerds. #NFLDraft #MelKiper #BigBoardhttps://t.co/4j9X2GilnR — Mojo Jojo (@Nomadmojo) April 21, 2026

Kiper, whose face will be all over ESPN's draft coverage into the weekend, has Boston going at No. 21 overall, up two spots from Jeremiah's forecast for him.

Mel's final take on the Huskies' leading pass-catcher:

"Boston has developed into a nuanced route runner who uses his size and physicality to shield defenders from the football. His length and catch radius make life miserable for opposing cornerbacks. And the way Boston quickly finds openings in coverage jumps out on tape, helping him to 14.2 yards per catch on the 2025 season. He has Velcro-esque hands, allowing him to go high or low to haul in difficult receptions."

In regards to the 6-foot-4, 200-pound Davis, who appeared in just seven UW games in 2025 because of injuries, Kiper is less enthusiastic about him than Jeremiah. He has Davis going with the 98th overall pick, or two selections into the fourth round. Jeremiah likes the Montlake corner at No. 73.

After that, it's murky for the remaining Huskies. Neither Coleman or Prysock made either analyst's top 150, which covers more than four and a half rounds.

Kiper, however, broke down the leading players at each position, too, and came up with the following placement for UW-affiliated prospects:

Boston, No. 4 at wide receiver.

Davis, No. 12 at cornerback.

Coleman, No. 7 at running back.

Prysock, No. 23 at corner.

Willis, No. 29 at offensive tackle.

Zach Durfee, No. 47 at edge rusher.

Anterio Thompson, No. 35 at defensive tackle.

Former Huskies likely hoping to catch on somewhere as an undrafted free agent include Moore, defensive tackle Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, edge rusher Deshawn Lynch, wide receiver Omari Evans and place-kicker Grady Gross.