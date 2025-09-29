Fisch Offers No Status Report on Injured Huskies, But Lists Options
Coach Jedd Fisch chose not to give any definitive status reports regarding the availability of two injured University Washington starters -- offensive tackle Carver Willis and edge rusher Zach Durfee -- who each left Saturday's Ohio State game in the opening half and were unable to return.
Instead on Monday, the UW leader said he was still waiting on test results, though it wouldn't have surprised anyone if he simply didn't want the next opponent, Maryland, to know what his manpower situation is.
However, Fisch willingly did address what the replacement options might be if one or both of these players is ruled out against the Terrapins (4-0 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) in their game on Saturday afternoon in College Park, Maryland.
The obvious move for the UW (3-1, 0-1) to replace Willis, the Kansas State transfer, at left tackle would be to turn to 6-foot-6, 302-pound senior Max McCree, who was a five-game starter for the UW last season at that position and was a Maryland player in 2022..
Yet the coach also dangled out an intriguing solution, which further validates what Fisch's staff thinks of a certain 6-foot-6, 325-pound freshman who has started the first four games at left guard.
"We have some flexibility," Fisch said. "John Mills played left tackle in high school."
The coach also said that starting right tackle Drew Azzopardi, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound junior, could move over to the left side if needed, and Soane Faasolo, a 6-foot-8, 330-pound sophomore with four starts in 2024 at left tackle, is also an possibility.
"I feel we're in a much different position than we were a year ago with our offensive line ," Fisch said. "We have much more flexibility in terms of personnel."
Willis went down with a knee injury shortly before the first half ended and walked off the field on his power. McCree played the second half in his absence.
"If Carver can't make it, then we'll go with Max to start most likely," Fisch said. "We'll see how the rest of the guys do in practice. I feel really good about where we are."
At edge rusher, Durfee likely would be replaced by Isaiah Ward or Deshawn Lynch, both previous UW starters.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: