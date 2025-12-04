Husky Offensive Line in 2027 Could Be Really Big Deal

It's 2027 and the University of Washington football team is preparing to open the season at home against Fresno State.

Demond Williams Jr. is in his final year at Husky quarterback, as is Adam Mohammed while taking handoffs from him at running back.

John Mills is about to enter his junior year as the starting right tackle and third as a starter on the offensive line.

Kodi Greene is coming off his freshman year and, as UW coach Jedd Fisch promised, became an instant starter at left tackle.

With apologies to any younger and maybe more capable UW linemen waiting in the wings, we decided to simply name the tallest and heaviest Husky offensive line that we could for 2027, which should be a promising season.

At 6-foot-6 and 342 pounds, Mills always has been huge, but he won't necessarily be the behemoth of this group.

Nor will that highly advanced Greene, who should be notably larger than his 6-foot-5, 320-pound frame when he enters his second college season.

By this time, center Landen Hatchett will have graduated and gone off looking for gainful NFL employment so there will be great need for a new snapper.

Why not go bigger?

On Wednesday, Fisch hinted at who might be that future center candidate from his incoming signees -- 6-foot-3, 343-pound Ah Deong Yang from local Puyallup High School and Roosevelt High before that.

"We felt he played with great power, great passion." Fisch said. " We thought he'd be an ideal guard for us with the ability to play some center."

The Husky coach pointed out how Yang was one of the first commits for the UW's Class of 2026 and that was so long ago he offered his Montlake pledge to departed offensive-line coach Brendan Carroll, Pete's son, now with the Las Vegas Raiders and his dad.

"Ah Deong Yang was someobdy who stood out for us and really stood out for coach Carroll and he commmitted to BC," Fisch said.

Dominic Harris, at 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds, committed to the UW after his official visit. | UW

For a guard, try this one on for size: a Yang recruiting class classmate in 6-foot-8, 330-pound Dominic Harris from Clark High School in Las Vegas. We're thinking he easily could play well into the 340-pound range at the college level. He was reported to be pushing 350 last season.

At the other guard, Champ Taulealea likely will have his hands on it, entering his third season with the Huskies and likely playing bigger than his freshman dimensions of 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds.

Yet if you want to go even larger, swap in Jack Shaffer, who is a current freshman and will be a 2027 junior and currently is listed at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds. Yet he was one of those guys who arrived in the 360-pound range to play Husky football and had to slim down.

A front line of Greene, Harris, Yang, Shaffer and Mills has the potential to average 6-foot-6 and 345-plus in protecting Williams with relish and opening big holes for Mohammed, not to mention block out the sun.

When Fresno State enters Husky Stadium in two years and sees that offensive line, the Bulldogs might feel that those guys -- to borrow from a line once made famous at USC -- are so gigantic and menacing, they could stand up and see Denver.

