Huskies Await Sunday Decision of LA-Area Safety

Lately, the University of Washington football team has been winning these sort of recruiting battles, notably the ones involving 4-star prospects.

Another moment of truth will come next Sunday when 4-star safety Gavin Williams announces whether he will play his college football for Notre Dame, UCLA, USC or Washington, according to Rivals.

That recruiting website predicts that USC ultimately will land the services of Williams, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back from Damien High School in the Los Angeles suburb of La Verne.

Yet the Huskies are enjoying a good run of success and shouldn't be automatically counted out.

NEWS: Four-Star Safety Gavin Williams will announce his Commitment Sunday, May 17th, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

He’ll choose between USC, Notre Dame, Washington, and UCLAhttps://t.co/EcE9t0PrQd pic.twitter.com/ovjNh5s16T — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 11, 2026

Williams originally set official recruiting visits to UCLA (May 15), Washington (May 29), Texas A&M (June 5), USC (June 12) and Notre Dame (June 19), but his decision will supersede all except the trip to UCLA to begin the weekend.

Heavily pursued, he holds more than 40 offers and has pared schools such as Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M and Texas from his list of possibilities.

For an 8-3 Damien High team that is located east of downtown Los Angeles, Williams comes off a productive junior season in which he finished with 63 tackles, with 45 of them solo and 5 going for tackles for loss. He also came up with a pair of interceptions, 8 pass break-ups, 3 forced fumbles and a blocked field goal.

Doubling up as a wide receiver for the Spartans, he caught 23 passes for 401 yards and 4 touchdowns last fall.

The UW first made a scholarship offer to Williams in October 2024 when Vinnie Sunseri was the safeties coach, and then had him in for a spring football visit in April a year ago when Taylor Mays replaced Sunseri.

Mays has been a big recruiting draw for the Huskies with his own football credentials going a long way, accolades that include being named a three-time All-American safety at USC and later becoming an NFL player.

The Huskies currently have 13 commitments for this Class of 2027, including five players ranked as 4-star prospects.

The high-end commits are wide receiver Zerek Sidney from Goodyear, Arizona; running back Jeremy Adejanyu from Phoenix; defensive tackle Jon Ioane from Tustin, California; quarterback Blake Roskopf from Goodyear; and offensive lineman Reis Russell from Highland Park, Colorado.

The Huskies similarly have had made significant progress in bringing players named Williams on board.

This group includes current UW starting quarterback Demond Williams Jr., starting wide receiver Rashid Williams and starting wide receiver candidate Justin Williams.