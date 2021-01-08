Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Player Page: Following the Progress of UW's Caden Jumper

Eatonville's Caden Jumper signed with the Huskies in December.  Bookmark the page to keep track of all Husky Maven's story on the future UW tight end.

Scoutlook: Caden Jumper, Big Enough and Tough Enough at TE Already

Caden Jumper is a tight-end commit for Washington's 2021 class from Eatonville, Washington. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's recruiting analyst Trevor Mueller takes a deeper look at Jumper's game.

UW Receives Commitment from Athlete Caden Jumper 

Eatonsville's Caden Jumper offered his recruiting pledge on social media to the Washington Huskies, who landed their second player in 24 hours.

2021 Commit Caden Jumper: "I Just Wanted to be a Running Back"

The son of state of Washington running back legend, Brandon Jumper, and UW football commit Caden Jumper grew up wanting to be like his dad. In 4th grade, in order to follow in his dad's footsteps, he had three weeks to lose 8 pounds.

Listen: 2021 Tight End Commit Caden Jumper on 4th and Inches 

Tight end prospect Caden Jumper from Eatonville talks about his decision to commit to Washington and the strengths of his game.

Friday Film Study: UW Commit Caden Jumper Breaks Down His Game

Caden Jumper, Eatonville High School senior and Washington Husky commit, joins Trevor Mueller to study his game film.

Caden Jumper I Just Wanted to be a Running Back
Kuao 2
UW's Bronson Chooses Not to Come Back for Seventh College Season
Ex-Husky Isaiah Stewart Upsets Superstar with his Rough Play
Markelle Fultz's NBA season is over.
It's Time for Hopkins to Really Shake Up his Husky Starting Lineup
7 Huskies Named to Steele All-American Team, 5 as First-Teamers
Road to 1991 Perfection: Jaime Was a Fields of Dreams for the Huskies
