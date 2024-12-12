Former Fisch Corner Tacario Davis Is In the Portal, Looking for Place to Land
Former Utah quarterback Isaac Wilson entered the transfer portal this week, same as one-time Arizona cornerback Tacario Davis.
One can bet Wilson will be closely monitoring the other guy's career path while looking for another place to play -- anything to avoid going up against Davis again.
For the younger brother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson, the first encounter was a nightmare.
Davis broke up 5 of Wilson's passes in Arizona's 23-10 win in late September. With his long arms and elite athleticism, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound junior corner from Long Beach, California, knocked down every eighth pass the Utes player attempted.
Yet that was a rare good day for the post-Jedd Fisch Wildcats, who nosedived to a 4-8 season, capped by a 49-7 loss to Arizona State, prompting Davis and nine other veteran teammates to turn to the portal.
The Huskies already are in ardent pursuit of Arizona offensive guard Wendell Moe, who has received a flurry of offers since making himself available.
Naturally, Fisch and the Huskies are a possibility for Davis, who, if he came to Montlake, would be reunited with bookend corner, 6-foot-4, 193-pound Ephesians Prysock, who has started all 12 games at the UW so far this season since leaving Arizona when his coach did.
Yet Davis appears to be so talented, he must considering early NFL Draft entry, as well.
Even with his team struggling this past season, Davis received second-team All-Big 12 accolades, this coming on the heels of his 2023 second-team All-Pac-12 honors. He's a 23-game starter with a season of eligibility remaining.
In 2023, he led the Pac-12 with 16 PBUs and was the highest rated corner, as graded by Pro Football Focus, at 82.6.
Last winter, Davis entered the transfer portal only to withdraw his name and give new coach Bob Brennan a chance to build on Fisch's 10-3 success. It didn't happen. Things went south in Tucson, with Brennan firing or demoting both of his coordinators.
So now Davis is back in the portal, fielding offers, with the UW no doubt a strong candidate, and daring anyone to throw at him wherever he ends up.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington