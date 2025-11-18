Former Husky Banks Dropped By Boise State, Heads to Portal
After being dismissed by Boise State, former University of Washington defensive back Davon Banks apparently will re-enter the transfer portal, according to news outlets.
Banks played the past two seasons for the Broncos after spending three years at the UW, and it seems still has eligibility after redshirting in 2021 and appearing in just two games in 2023 before he suffered a season-ending injury.
While having his moments at Boise State -- returning an interception 70 yards for a touchdown against San Jose State and appearing in the most recent Fiesta Bowl and College Football Playoff -- his parting with the school wasn't amicable.
This past Thursday, Broncos coach Spencer Danielson announced rather pointedly that Banks was let go for disciplinary reasons.
“Davon Banks is no longer going to be on the team,” Danielson said. “We have high standards to be here and how players interact with coaches and players matters. We wish him nothing but the best. I love him, but he’s no longer going to be part of the team.”
He was a late addition to the Huskies, recruited by Jimmy Lake's staff. He came from San Jacinto, California, where he teamed at San Jacinto High in the desert with current UW sophomore safety Vince Holmes.
Banks appeared in four games as a Husky cornerback in 2021 and redshirted. He started two of nine games and came up with an interception the following season for Kalen DeBoer's staff.
In 2023, he appeared in the first two UW games, had four pass break-ups in a 56-19 victory over Boise State, his future team, and was lost early in a 43-10 win over Tulsa, missing most of the Huskies' run to the national championship game.
Banks didn't stick around to play for Jedd Fisch's Washington staff, leaving before 2024 spring practice was complete and ultimately transferring to Boise State.
He largely had been a reserve for the Broncos (6-4 overall, 4-2 Mountain West) in what has been a frustrating season for them and him, with more lesses than usual piling up. He started a pair of games at nickelback but didn't hang onto that job and finished with 10 tackles.
Last season, Banks shared in a CFP quarterfinal appearance in the Fiesta Bowl against Penn State, a 31-14 loss. In that game, current UW receiver Omari Evans had a first-quarter, 38-yard touchdown catch, though it didn't come at Banks' expense.
