Four Years Later, Armon Parker Ready to Make UW Debut
Much to their chagrin, Armon and Jayvon Parker have not been identical twins in Montlake at all.
Jayvon has appeared in 25 games for the University of Washington football team -- and Armon in none.
In fact, they've only practiced together as Huskies defensive tackles for an extended period of time during the 2023 season.
Armon missed all of the 2022 and 2024 seasons with knee injuries, while Jayvon lasted just four games last year before tearing an Achilles tendon at Rutgers and he hasn't been medically cleared to return just yet.
The good news for this football family from Detroit is the 6-foot-3, 320-pound Armon, in his fourth season in Montlake, is finally going to make his college debut in the UW season opener against Colorado State on Saturday night at Husky Stadium.
"Armon is going to play," coach Jedd Fisch said on Thursday.
It's been a long road back to the football field for this Parker.
Before reporting to the UW as a true freshman, he tore up a knee playing pick-up basketball at home in Michigan.
"I landed on my knee wrong," he said in 2023.
Armon was a forlorn looking kid following the 2022 Alamo Bowl, wearing street clothes and wandering through the balloons and ribbons on the field in San Antonio, Texas, following a 27-20 victory over Texas with his brother, who was in uniform.
Armon finally joined the Huskies for the 2023 season and stayed healthy, but never got into a game because he was so far behind his brother and the other defensive tackles in conditioning and knowing the position technique.
After Kalen DeBoer's staff left, both Parker brothers entered 2024 spring football healthy with Jedd Fisch in charge, but each got hurt and didn't finish the 15 practices.
Armon's injury carried over into last season, while his brother was medically cleared to play in the Huskies' second game against Eastern Michigan, which seemed apropos considering where the twins are from.
Jayvon was having his best game as a Husky when he tore his Achilles at Rutgers in New Jersey had to be helped to the locker room.
Now the shoe -- or protective boot -- is on the other foot as Armon Parker is healthy and prepares to play in his first Husky game while Jayvon will watch this breakthrough and try to join soon.
