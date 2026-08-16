From Saturday's Scrimmage, Husky Offense Still Work in Progress

From the first fall scrimmage, it was difficult to draw any firm conclusions about the University of Washington football team, especially the offense, because the Huskies faced themselves, the playbook stayed fairly basic and contact was controlled.

The UW came away with just two touchdowns on extended drives -- 19- and 4-yard scoring passes to tight end Baron Naone and wide receiver Chris Lawson, respectively -- which could be more of a compliment for a well-stocked defense rather than any indictment of Jedd Fisch's offensive unit.

Still, should anyone be concerned about that?

While the Huskies return seven offensive starters, including Demond Williams Jr. -- who might be the fastest quarterback for any Power 4 football team -- they have to replace running back Jonah Coleman and wide receiver Denzel Boston, who might become instant starters as rookies for their respective NFL teams.

"Overall though, [it was] very hard to assess because you're going against each other, going against the same team day in and day out," Fisch said. "The key really for us is to see who makes plays."

Going forward, the UW running-back situation remains particularly unsettled. The coaches have three weeks to settle on a rotation.

From last season, the Huskies are down to their fourth guy from last year's depth chart after Coleman finished up and headed for the Denver Broncos, back-up Adam Mohammed surprised everyone by transferring to California and Jordan Washington, the next man up, suffered a season-ending neck injury during spring football.

This leaves yearling second-year back Quaid Carr first in line, followed by developing freshman Brian Bonner Jr. and transfers Jayden Limar and Trey Cooley from Oregon and Troy coming off injuries and surgeries trying to get back in the swing of things.

Had he stayed in Montlake, the elusive 6-foot, 220-pound Mohammed would have been the starter right now by a wide margin and carried a heavy load.

Limar, coming off ankle surgery, looked the most promising in the scrimmage with 16- and 17-yard runs. On one carry, he sharply cut right, then left, making people miss him with his nifty footwork.

From a quick glance at all of the runners on hand, the Huskies might have to go with a running-back-by-committee approach this fall to pick up the necessary rushing yardage to be overly successful. These guys offer various levels of quickness and elusiveness.

yet the running game might even get a little more complicated before it settles in because the UW is temporarily down a pair of offensive-line starters in center Landen Hatchett and right guard Champ Taulealea, the latter coming off the field with some issue in Saturday's scrimmage.

For the open third receiver spot, returnee Chris Lawson and Kennesaw State transfer Christian Moss look to battle each other over the next two weeks before that position is settled going into game week.

On Saturday night, Lawson was better than everyone out there by catching 5 passes for 93 yards and his TD.

While the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Moss is three inches taller than Lawson, those players look interchangeable.

Christian Moss is bidding for a UW starting receiver role. | Dave Sizer photo

With Demond Williams' swift running ability certain to put defenses back on their heels, the Huskies have plenty of potential to move the ball and score points. That was the case during much of the previous season, with the notable exception of games against Ohio State and Michigan, which held them firmly in check.

Fisch and his staff just need to get everyone healthy and in place and see how much offensive firepower is possible.