Limar, Cooley Still Awaiting Husky Go-Ahead To Run The Ball

Three practices into fall camp, neither Jayden Limar nor Troy Cooley have run the football yet for the University of Washington football team.

They're still in recovery, mostly off to the side either riding stationary bicycles or stretching out their legs with thick rubber bands.

While they're getting closer, the clock is ticking on them for the upcoming season and the opener against Washington State in the Apple Cup at Husky Stadium on Sept. 6.

Limar and Cooley, transfers from Oregon and Troy, look fit enough as they walk around wearing purple uniforms. Yet they're awaiting the go-ahead to become fully engaged in the offense following respective ankle and knee injuries and surgeries.

"My body feels great," the 5-foot-10, 205-pound Limar said on Sunday "The trainers have me on a program to make sure by the opener I'm feeling absolutely amazing and ready to go."

Yet what is the realistic expectation for Limar and Cooley in running the football against the Cougars and how often with just 16 practices remaining before game-week preparations begin?

When the Huskies began 11-on-11 team play on Sunday in the red zone, they rattled off 33 plays. Just nine were rushing attempts. Only six went to the running backs.

Second-year back Quaid Carr ran twice, for 10 yards each carry. Freshman Brian Bonner Jr. packed the ball three times for 0, 2 and 3 yards. Walk-on Ryken Moon took one handoff and went 3 yards. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. scrambled for 7, 3 and 6 yards.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Carr has operated as the Huskies' No. 1 running back since the third of 15 spring practices, when previous starter Jordan Washington injured his neck in practice and is now expected to miss the coming season.

With Limar and Cooley new to the playbook, they'll most likely fill in behind Carr, who has four career carries for the UW, providing the Huskies with a veteran backfield presence. They're journeyman runners. There's probably not enough time for either one of them to unseat the youngster.

Jayden Limar goes for a long gainer for Oregon. | Oregon

Limar played in 33 games for the Ducks and started three times while the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Cooley likewise has appeared in 33 outings at his previous stops, Louisville and Georgia Tech, and started just once, while sitting out at Troy.

"They're both really good backs and quality guys who will help us," running backs coach Scottie Graham said.

Graham has known Limar since the latter was at Lake Stevens High School north of Seattle. The running back confirmed once more he chose Oregon over Arizona and Fisch's staff, with the Huskies not really in the mix for him back then.

Troy transfer Trey Cooley stretches with his new UW teammates. | Dan Raley

Meantime, the locally produced running back is now teammates with UW linebackers Xe'ree Alexander and Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, who were high school opponents.

Alexander of Kennedy Catholic High and Limar played for the 2022 3A state championship, with Lake Stevens winning that one 24-22.

Limar awaits the go-ahead to jump in and show what he's all about for the Huskies.

"Right now, I'm doing whatever they tell me really and keep telling me day by day," he said.