Great Anticipation Surrounds Rainey-Sale's UW Debut
It's time to pull the wraps off Zaydrius Rainey-Sale.
He's healthy again, talented enough, ready to go.
With plenty of fanfare, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound linebacker is expected to make his long awaited University of Washington football debut on Friday night against Rutgers at Husky Stadium, according to coach Jedd Fisch.
It might just be a few plays, but this will be a well-attended unveiling for sure, with a large crowd straining to get a good look at him.
From what's been an exceptional UW freshman class so far -- with four first-year players becoming starters over the first five games -- Rainey-Sale has been a great source of curiosity all along after arriving on campus as the most decorated UW newcomer coming in this year.
Rubber-stamped as a 4-star prospect, Rainey-Sale was designated by ESPN as the 126th player in the country, by 247Sports tabbed as the nation's No. 10 linebacker and by multiple sites as the top player in Washington.
What wasn't clear right away entering spring football was Rainey-Sale underwent offseason knee surgery, dealing with sort of clean-up maintenance, from his time at Bethel high School in the Tacoma suburbs, and wouldn't practice with the UW right away.
Still, Rainey-Sale, even just walking out to spring or fall practice, or going through his rehabilitation exercises off to the side, moved with plenty of grace, if not out and out swagger. For that matter, he wears No. 23, which might be an obscure football number but was made famous by NBA legend Michael Jordan.
"That swagger, I'd seen it in high school," fellow UW linebacker Xe'ree Alexander said of his younger teammate. "He has a lot of swag, yeah."
Husky coaches see plenty of possibilities for this extra-tall and sufficiently gifted defender who chose the UW over Florida State, UCLA and others.
"He's got a lot of length, very athletic," UW defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. "The thing I've been most impressed with is his football IQ."
Last week, Rainey-Sale was medically cleared to practice without limitations and he came mentally prepared to handle his responsibilities.
"When he was given the go, or the green light, to practice, you would think there would be some mental errors and some communication drop-offs and there hasn't been," Walters said. "I'm really excited for him and his future here."
Husky teammates have been drawn to Rainey-Sale and the total package. He's fun to be around. He should be fun to play with, too.
"He's very young, but he brings a lot energy," Alexander said. "He has a lot of enthusiasm. He brings a lot of laughs to the room."
Opponents probably won't be laughing once he's at full speed, doing what he does on a regular basis.
