Gross Becomes Second UW Player To Return With Added Year

Grady Gross became the second former University of Washington football player to claim a newly permitted fifth season of eligibility, with the three-year starting place-kicker showing up in uniform for Wednesday's practice.

Gross pulled on jersey No. 20, with his trademark 95 now worn by Texas State transfer Tyler Robles, who supposedly is his heir apparent to the kicking responsibilities.

The week before, former starting defensive tackle Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei came back for a second season in Montlake, and fifth college season counting his time at Arizona, hoping to reclaim his first-team role.

Since last season, the NCAA approved a change in eligibility rules to give players five full seasons to compete without any restrictions, such as redshirting.

A Husky staffer welcomes Grady Gross back to the team. | Dan Rale

As the 11th fall practice began under sunny skies on the East field, Gross mingled on the sideline with the other special-teams players and accepted handshakes from various staffers recognizing his return.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound kicker from Scottsdale, Arizona, rejoins the Huskies after serving as the kickoff man only in 2022 and holding down the regular chores for the next three seasons.

Gross comes back with career totals of 46 made field goals in 61 attempts, including 10 of 13 during what was supposed to be his final season in 2025. He has a long field goal of 51 yards. He's had four field-goal attempts blocked in his career.

Originally a walk-on, he received a scholarship in the locker room from then coach Kalen DeBoer in 2023 after he kicked a 42-yard field goal on the final play to enable the UW to take a 24-21 victory over Washington State in the Apple Cup at Husky Stadium.

While his return fortifies Jedd Fisch's kicking game, Gross' presence obviously creates an awkward situation for the new kickers who came to town supposedly to replace him.

In fact, Robles, who originally played for USC and watched as the Huskies and Gross beat the Trojans 52-42 in Los Angeles in 2023, has been named to the Lou Groza watch list.

The new kicker came to the Huskies this spring after converting 21 of 23 field goals and 53 of 54 extra points for his Sun Belt team and being selected second-team all-conference.

Also in the kicking mix is freshman CJ Wallace, who arrived from St. John Bosco High School in Los Angeles.