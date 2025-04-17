Halfway Through Spring Practice, Husky Lineup to Consider for Opener
We've seen this University of Washington football team, which is so much bigger and better since the Sun Bowl, for seven practices now.
The offense looks promising enough, especially with four of the five positions really locked in, a tight-end star in the making in tight end Decker DeGraaf, and dural-threat quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and 1,000-yard rusher Jonah Coleman with a chance to put up some big numbers.
On defense, one-third of the potential starters are injured and rehabbing so we haven't really got a good feel for how effective this unit can be. Yet it might not need much more than a defensive lineman to set himself apart from the others and make a lot of plays.
The following is how we see the 22 starting positions unfolding between now and the Colorado State season opener in just over four months. This team has the potential to be an 8- or a 9-win team with all of the personnel upgrades, a step up from the 6-7 finisher in Jedd Fisch's first season in Montlake.
"I'm most happy with the way our team is coming together," Fisch said. "The way they're competing, the way they're practicing, the way they're communicating. I'm also happy with our size. I like the way our team looks -- it looks like a good football team."
UW OFFENSE
Tight End -- Decker DeGraaf simply resembles one of the Huskies' classic NFL-bound tight ends, making plays, carrying more weight and expressing confidence in who he is. The return of last year's starter Quentin Moore, who was lost after one game to a knee injury, is a boon to the position, as is the addition of USC transfer Kade Eldridge.
Left Tackle -- The UW went out and picked up Carver Willis from Kansas State, put him at No. 1 left tackle and dared anyone to take the job from him. No one will. Max McCree, a five-game starter last season, provides excellent depth.
Left Guard -- The Huskies gave this job to Paki Finau in the third quarter of the Sun Bowl and he won't be giving it back. He patiently made himself into a Big Ten football player last season by putting on 40 pounds of good weight and he's ready to flourish.
Center -- Similar to Finau, the Huskies put Landen Hatchett at starting center for the Sun Bowl, which would have happened at the beginning of the season had he not been recovering from knee surgery. He'll be an honors candidate at some point in his career.
Right Guard -- Here's where things get a little tricky up front. Geirean Hatchett, back from a year of foreign study at the University of Oklahoma, and sophomore Zach Henning and freshman Champ Taulealea each have run with the first-team offense this spring, all good candidates. There's a good chance Taulealea is a potential star in the making and becomes an immediate starter.
Right Tackle -- Drew Azzopardi was the only UW lineman who started all 13 games in 2024. He's got a 6-foot-7, 315-pound frame. All he needed was another year in the weight room. He has no reason not to play well.
Wide Receiver -- Denzel Boston had a 63-catch, 834-yard, 9-touchdown season in 2024. He's coming off an unspecified offseason surgery, but should be ready to be the go-to receiver and put up bigger numbers.
Wide Receiver -- A Penn State transfer, Omari Evans wowed everybody with his pass-catching abilities early on, high-pointing balls over UW corners, but he's missed a week after suffering a leg injury. He should be recovered by the fall.
Wide Receiver -- They're not related, but Demond Williams Jr. likes to throw the ball to Rashid Williams, his fellow sophomore. Williams to Williams. Do it enough times, and it'll be on T-shirts.
Quarterback -- He looks confident, experienced and always fast on his feet. If all goes well, Demond Williams Jt. has a chance to be one of the Big Ten's better quarterbacks, reminding everyone in Seattle of Russell Wilson in his NFL prime or Marques Tuiasosopo as a record-breaking Husky.
Running back -- Jonah Coleman owns the team's most impressive individual makeover, dropping 14 pounds and 2.5 percent body fat, and gaining more speed. Coleman wants to be a high-round NFL draft pick and go out a winner at the UW, and this is one way to do it.
UW DEFENSE
Edge Rusher -- After two seasons of transfer rules and turf toe getting in his way, Zach Durfee should be poised to impress everyone with his blend of speed and power coming off the corner. If he's still not ready, look for Russell Davis II , who was a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week selection before getting injured himself last season, to step up.
Defensive Tackle -- Jayvon Parker, coming back from an Achilles tendon tear and rehabbing this spring, simply looks massive at 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, and it's not fat. He's been described as the team's strongest player now. He could be headed for a big rebound season.
Defensive Tackle -- After stops at Iowa and Western Michigan, Anterio Thompson brings a hardened 6-foot-4, 306-pound physique and plenty of motivation to show his previous Big Ten team should have played him more and never let him go. Elinneus Davis will make him work for it to be the starter.
Defensive Tackle -- Considering the cornerback talent on hand, the Huskies will go with a five-man front and without a nickelback much of the time, which means 6-foot-4, 280-pound Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, an Arizona transfer, will give the UW a hybrid down lineman and edge. He was a 12-game starter in Tucson last season on the outside.
Edge Rusher -- The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Isaiah Ward enters his third season as a starter, counting stops at Arizona and the UW, and as a self-appointed team leader on the defense. He just needs another 10 or 15 pounds to make himself an NFL player. Junior Jacob Lane is capable of starting if needed.
Linebacker -- One of the hardest-working players at spring practice is Arizona transfer Jacob Manu, and he's not even in uniform. He's off to the side rehabbing a knee injury in a very determined manner. He led the Pac-12 in tackles in 2023. He'll want to be that sort of player again.
Linebacker -- Taariq Al-Uqdah, better known as Buddah, is a matching bookend to Manu. Both are in the 6-foot, 230-pound range and tough, instinctive players. In the mix is Xe'ree Alexander, a seven-game starter from UCF who's a little taller but runs well.
Cornerback -- The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Tacario Davis, with his size, is a monster corner. Some people suggest he's coming off a down year, but he was named second-team All-Big 12 while at Arizona, and second-team All-Pac-12 in 2023 for that matter. How good do you have to be?
Cornerback --Same as Davis, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Ephesians Prysock is huge for a coverage guy and back for a third season as a starter, with the first one coming at Arizona. Prysock, limited in practice following offseason surgery, could make it hard for fans to distinguish if it's him or Davis making a play on Saturdays.
Safety -- Alex McLaughlin showed off his playmaking ability last Saturday, notably stripping the ball out of the hands of a running back and leaving the other guy stunned. McLaughlin was a first-team All-Big Sky selection because of his physicality. He looks ready for the Big Ten. Yet he'll have to beat out Makell Esteen, a five-game starter in 2024.
Safety -- CJ Christian gives off a vibe as sort of a fearless player who will bookend with McLaughlin as big hitters. Vince Holmes, who started last season against USC, should have say in the competition. The safety spots might be two of the team's more undecided up until the opener.
