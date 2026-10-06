Here's What Landen Hatchett Brings to the Huskies

Should Landen Hatchett finally receive medical clearance from his broken wrist as expected and reclaim his starting center position for Friday night's outing against Iowa, the University of Washington football team stands to gain a lot.

He's a 31-game veteran for the Huskies, who's started 15 times, including 10 in that all-important center role anchoring the offensive line.

In 2024 in fact, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Hatchett drew the first game-opening assignment of his Montlake career by starting at left guard -- and it came at Iowa.

"Experience at center and the confidence that he brings out," UW coach Jedd Fisch said of this player's best attributes. "I think there's always going to be a little bit of a different feel for what he does."

Hatchett is a two-time team captain. He's opened at three different Husky offensive-line positions in his career, pulling five starts in 2024 at right guard, as well, but center is likely what will make him an NFL player someday.

"Landen has played it naturally his whole life," Fisch said of Hatchett's snapping experience.

While well-regarded Sam Houston State transfer Kolt Dieterich has been credited with learning a new position on the fly as a center replacement for him, Hatchett's presence could send the other guy to guard or his more natural tackle and give the UW a manpower boost in multiple spots.

"It gives us an opportunity to have maybe Kolt and Landen in the game at the same time," Fisch said.

Landen Hatchett (66) and John Mills (72) share a fist bump. | Dan Raley

Hatchett's expected return similarly will give the Huskies a pair of players up front with the 6-foot-6, 325-pound John Mills who resemble intimidating medieval Vikings with their long blond hair flowing out of each of their helmets.

"It gives us an opportunity to have a little bit of a different offensive line maybe more of which we thought we would have coming into the season," their coach said.

Most of all, the Huskies will get a very vocal, athletic Hatchett back in action, someone who could become an honors candidate should he be able reclaim good health for a lengthy amount of time, especially if he takes his fifth-year option on college eligibility in 2027.

Landen Hatchett didn't play in the Apple Cup, but he was emtionally engaged. | Dave Sizer photo

For now, the UW just wants him back in his normal spot so the running game can continue to improve and the pass protection can shore up some so Demond Williams Jr. doesn't get hit again to where he coughs up the football. So everyone can hear Hatchett running the show with his firm lineman directives.

"This will be the first game if Landen is back that we will be up front healthy," Fisch said. "We've been craving that for the communication part. I'm excited to see what it looks like and so far everything is trending in that direction."