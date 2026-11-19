Somebody remind the University of Washington football team that Saturday afternoon's game against defending national champion Indiana begins sharply at 12:30 p.m. at Husky Stadium.

Not 2 p.m.

Not 2:30 p.m.

Definitely not after the opposing side has gone up by two or three first-half touchdowns in what should be an overly hostile setting but hasn't.

If they've done their homework, the high-profile Hoosiers (9-1 overall, 6-1 Big Ten) will saunter into Montlake knowing their hosts haven't been ready to play at the outset in any of their three previous conference home games and protect what's been sitting there for 105 seasons.

Consider that the Huskies (6-4, 3-4) have fallen behind Minnesota 21-7, Iowa 27-3 and Penn State 28-6 before retreating up the tunnel at halftime to see if they could come back out and salvage something.

In such a storied place as Husky Stadium, this newfound trend has been downright disheartening if not embarrassing.

"Obviously none of us on the team thought this season would be going this way," UW offensive lineman John Mills said in mid-October. "When you put in all the offseason work and you're doing your job and what not, and you come out and you have back to back to back losses like this. It's very frustrating and angry."

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The big question is why?



Why have the Huskies done such a poor job of protecting their home turf after winning 22 consecutive games and still 28 of 33 since 2022?

Demond Williams Jr. gets buried by Iowa defenders. | Dave Sizer photo

UW coach Jedd Fisch points to having what he considers the "youngest team" in college football this season and this might be residue that comes with it.

"We have the young players out there," Fisch said. "The young players are growing up and getting older and getting better. I do wonder if there's that initial home-game feel of 'this is my first time playing in front my my family. All my new family is here. I have more family members at this game. Everything is a new experience.' "

Yet with three home losses in a row to their Big Ten brethren, the most for the Huskies since 2021, this has become a monotonous problem that's maybe not solvable until next season.

Demond Williams Jr. feels some backside pressure from Minnesota. | Dave Sizer photo

The eighth-ranked Hoosiers present one last opportunity for the UW to save face this season, reset the stadium alarm systems and restore the winning mystique to a place promoted as the "Greatest Setting in College Football."

Not the losingest or lately the most humbled or uncharacteristically accommodating these days.

"Everyone knows losses are part of life and part of the football game," MIlls said. "It's nothing new to us or anyone. Like no one's ever lost a game before? We just keep going and keep pushing. It's a testament to how battle-tested we are. It's how bad do we really want it?"