Here's Who's Making Physical Progress on Husky OL
Jobs are available on the University of Washington offensive line and part of the process is playing at an ideal weight with added strength. Guys try to put on pounds or shed them in the offseason. It's as simple as that in landing playing time or even a starter's role.
On Friday, the UW updated its online roster with new dimensions for the mostly young line candidates and probably the most telling was it appears freshman offensive guard Paki Finau is making a strong push in the weight room to play right away -- the 6-foot-5 newcomer has bumped his weight from 285 pounds to 297 this winter and spring, which is just about a perfect size for him, at least as a first-year player.
Going in the other direction, incoming Maryland and JC transfer offensive tackle Maximus McCree lists out at 6-foot-6 and an extremely light 272 pounds -- down from 290 at Iowa Central and even 285 for the Terrapins two years ago. Someone better take him to Dick's Drive-In and order everything.
The title of heaviest Husky now belongs to redshirt freshman offensive guard Kahlee Tafai, who has bulked up from 323 pounds to 338, which might be too much. In spring ball, he often was sidelined, either dealing with illness or a strained knee, so it might have been hard for him to keep his weight in check. He'll likely be much trimmer when he eventually works his way into game rotations someday.
Of other noticeable shifts in size, incoming freshman offensive tackle Justin "Moose" Hylkema previously was listed at 6-foot-8 and 315 pounds and he's up to 323 now that he's on campus. He's probably heard that coach Jedd Fisch isn't afraid to start freshmen if they can mix it up physically.
Redshirt freshman Zach Henning, who spent time at center and guard this spring, has added seven pounds to put him at 299 on his 6-foot-5 frame as he bids for a starting role.
Elishah Jackett, redshirt freshman offensive tackle, is steadily getting bigger, jumping from 259 to 271 on his 6-foot-7 physique, but he still has a ways to go before he's ready to be effective and playing in prime time.
Soane Faasolo, the UW's other redshirt freshman tackle, showed a slight increase from 290 pounds to 295 on his 6-foot-8 body, so he's closer to getting on the field. There easily could be an immediate need for him at left tackle.
Of the other transfers on the roster, former Portland State guard/center D'Angalo Titialii added five pounds to his now 6-foot-2, 325-pound frame, while ex-Ohio State guard Enokk Vimahi dropped from 310 to 301 on his 6-foot-4 build to be more streamlined and former San Diego State tackle Drew Azzopardi now measures out at 6-foot-7 and 308 pounds, down seven on his reporting weight.
Newly arrived freshman offensive lineman Davit Boyajyan from Fresno, California, continues his full body makeover, going from 307 pounds to 294 on a 6-foot-5 frame. Of course, he was 330-plus when he first turned out for football in high school.
Then there's Landen Hatchett, the sophomore center who's coming off a knee injury, and someone who might be the Huskies' best offensive lineman whenever he's cleared to play again. He seems to always know what he's doing. Even while rehabbing all spring and winter, his body hasn't changed at all -- he's still 6-foot-2 and 310 pounds.
