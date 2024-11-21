Here's Why You Haven't Seen More UW Freshmen O-Linemen in Games
Almost every game now, the University of Washington football staff tries to sneak a new player into the action.
At Penn State, freshman running back Jordan Washington made his college debut with a 4-yard run in the second half. Against UCLA last weekend, redshirt freshman linebacker Hayden Moore received his first taste of FBS football by pulling special-teams duty.
In all, 22 different Huskies have made played in their first college football games this season, whether they're freshmen, redshirt freshmen or older players such as walk-ons finally getting a chance to show what they can do.
"It's important to get them out there so it's not a new thing for them next year when we play in environments such as this," said Brennan Carroll, UW offensive coordinator and offensive-line coach, after returning from the Penn State game, which the Huskies lost 40-16.
Yet true freshmen in one position area in particular remain absent on game day and in deep development -- the offensive line.
The Huskies welcomed four newcomers to the program up front in guard Paki Finau, guard Michael Levelle Watkins, tackle Justin "Moose" Hylkema and tackle Davit Boyajyan. Only Finau officially has been baptized as a college football player so far, appearing in games against Weber State, Eastern Michigan and Washington State before sitting out the past eight.
It really has nothing to do with football talent and everything to do with body size and power. Players in other position groups can get away without becoming a finished product physically, while linemen have no place to hide.
"You kind of have to have a prerequisite strength and speed and the ability to hold up against defensive linemen," Carroll said. "Whereas with a receiver, you have to do a little bit of blocking and you're kind of running routes, but you don't have to prove your physicality early on and you can hide it a little bit better. It's really hard to hide it on the offensive line."
Finau very well could be an honors candidate for the Huskies when he's deemed ready to play full-time. He's been advanced enough that he's been given game time well before his peers. Yet he's put on more than 30 pounds since enrolling at the UW 11 months ago and his size doesn't quite match his strength just yet. He could play at Oregon without losing his redshirt status, but that's not a given.
"He got some action early on this season," Carroll said of Finau. "He's got a couple games left, but I don't know if we've got something for him."
Redshirt freshmen offensive tackles Soane Faasolo and Kahlee Tafai, both pushing 330 pounds and standing between 6-foot-5 to 6-foot-8, didn't appear in any Husky games during the 2023 season yet they've both started multiple outings this fall. One year can make all the difference in the world for yearling linemen and then it's time to send them into the fire.
In past seasons, only offensive tackle Trey Adams and then-offensive guard Nick Harris played almost immediately as true freshmen for the Huskies, needing very little lag time and weight-room work to get involved in a serious manner. Everyone else has had to wait.
"It's really important to get those guys experience and get them going," Carroll said.
