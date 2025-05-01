How Husky Transfers Have Fared This Spring
As spring practice winds down, the 15 University of Washington football players who arrived from the transfer portal are no longer strangers, should know their way around Montlake and have a fairly good idea where they fit in with the Huskies going forward.
Providing they stay or get healthy, nine of them likely are penciled in as starters for the Aug. 30 season opener against Colorado State.
Just two have maintained an uninterrupted practice presence as first-team players since Jedd Fisch and his staff called everyone together at the beginning of April -- offensive tackle Carver Willis and linebacker Taariqu "Buddah" Al-Uqdah.
After recently picking up a punter and an extra place-kicker, It's unclear if Fisch will be inclined to add any more position players before the summer begins. Yet he and his coaches seem to have filled most needs after coming out of the Sun Bowl.
The following is a spring thumbnail on each of the transfers and how they potentially will be utilized by the Huskies when everything counts for real:
XE'REE ALEXANDER
This UCF transfer and Seattle-area product stands to play at lot at linebacker, but his chances of starting depend on Jacob Manu's knee rehabilitation and/or the progress made by sophomore Deven Bryant, one of the spring surprises. Projected status: Reserve
BUDDAH AL-UQDAH
Regardless of who's healthy or making a move, this former WSU linebacker established himself immediately as a playmaker and appears immovable from the lineup. Projected status: Starter
CJ CHRISTIAN
Although coming up limping over the weekend and missing practice time, this savvy, hard-hitting safety appears to have established as the best player in his position group. Projected status: Starter
TACARI DAVIS
He's a potential first-round NFL draft pick and the best cornerback among a group of highly capable players. He's been limited by some sort of injury, but he should be poised for a big season. Projected status: Starter
KADE ELDRIDGE
This USC transfer appears talented enough to start at tight end, but he'll play behind Decker DeGraaf and maybe even Quentin Moore. Projected status: Reserve
OMARI EVANS
The Penn State transfer was sensational during the first week, but pulled a leg muscle of some sort and has been limited since. When healthy, he's s sure thing as a pass-catcher, bringing the most speed to his position group. Projected status: Starter
GEIREAN HATCHETT
He was third up in the right-guard additions with Zach Henning and Champ Taulealea, but he appears to have moved past the others because this Oklahoma transfer and previous Husky is the strongest and most experienced candidate. Projected status: Starter
KAI HORTON
The Tulane transfer gives the Huskies a veteran quarterback and a back-up player just in case, but he won't supplant starter Demond Williams Jr. Projected status: Reserve
RYAN KEAN
The Utah Tech transfer's progress became clear when fellow long snapper Cameron Warchuck, who handled half of the Husky duties in 2024, entered the transfer portal. Projected status: Position Starter
JACOB MANU
It would be a mild surprise if this highly motivated Arizona transfer, once the Pac-12's leading tackler, isn't ready by the opener. Coming back from a knee injury, he's been on the sideline at practice working diligently. Projected status: Starter
ALEX MCLAUGHLIN
He likely has to beat out holdover Huskies in Makell Esteen and Vincent Holmes to start, but the Northern Arizona transfer has made a lot of noticeable spring plays. Esteen likely still gets the No. 1 nod at the outset because of his experience, but McLaughlin will play a lot. Projected status: Reserve
SIMOTE PEPA
The Utah transfer was slow to get going this spring because of an injury and appears to be behind at least four others in the run up to the two starting jobs. With his 350-pound girth, especially in a three-man front, he'll play in spurts and situations. Projected status: Reserve
ANTERIO THOMPSON
Another player making inroads is this Western Michigan transfer who came in exceedingly fit for a 305-pounder. He might be the best of the DLs right now. Projected status: Starter
TA'ITA'A UIAGALELEI
This Arizona transfer will play a lot, whether at edge rusher or down lineman, especially with a five-man line that will be used frequently, and maybe start occasionally. But he's more of a utility player. Projected status: Reserve
CARVER WILLIS
Willis was a proven commodity when he reported from Kansas State, seamlessly moved from right to left tackle and shows that he plays with mobility and attitude. Projected status: Starter
