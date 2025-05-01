Inside The Huskies

How Husky Transfers Have Fared This Spring

Most of the 15 newcomers have a chance to earn starting roles at the UW.

Dan Raley

Buddah Al-Uqdah, left, and Anthony Ward knock heads in a UW linebacker drill.
Buddah Al-Uqdah, left, and Anthony Ward knock heads in a UW linebacker drill. / Skylar Lin Visuals

As spring practice winds down, the 15 University of Washington football players who arrived from the transfer portal are no longer strangers, should know their way around Montlake and have a fairly good idea where they fit in with the Huskies going forward.

Providing they stay or get healthy, nine of them likely are penciled in as starters for the Aug. 30 season opener against Colorado State.

Just two have maintained an uninterrupted practice presence as first-team players since Jedd Fisch and his staff called everyone together at the beginning of April -- offensive tackle Carver Willis and linebacker Taariqu "Buddah" Al-Uqdah.

After recently picking up a punter and an extra place-kicker, It's unclear if Fisch will be inclined to add any more position players before the summer begins. Yet he and his coaches seem to have filled most needs after coming out of the Sun Bowl.

The following is a spring thumbnail on each of the transfers and how they potentially will be utilized by the Huskies when everything counts for real:

XE'REE ALEXANDER

This UCF transfer and Seattle-area product stands to play at lot at linebacker, but his chances of starting depend on Jacob Manu's knee rehabilitation and/or the progress made by sophomore Deven Bryant, one of the spring surprises. Projected status: Reserve

BUDDAH AL-UQDAH

Regardless of who's healthy or making a move, this former WSU linebacker established himself immediately as a playmaker and appears immovable from the lineup. Projected status: Starter

CJ CHRISTIAN

Although coming up limping over the weekend and missing practice time, this savvy, hard-hitting safety appears to have established as the best player in his position group. Projected status: Starter

TACARI DAVIS

He's a potential first-round NFL draft pick and the best cornerback among a group of highly capable players. He's been limited by some sort of injury, but he should be poised for a big season. Projected status: Starter

KADE ELDRIDGE

This USC transfer appears talented enough to start at tight end, but he'll play behind Decker DeGraaf and maybe even Quentin Moore. Projected status: Reserve

OMARI EVANS

The Penn State transfer was sensational during the first week, but pulled a leg muscle of some sort and has been limited since. When healthy, he's s sure thing as a pass-catcher, bringing the most speed to his position group. Projected status: Starter

GEIREAN HATCHETT

He was third up in the right-guard additions with Zach Henning and Champ Taulealea, but he appears to have moved past the others because this Oklahoma transfer and previous Husky is the strongest and most experienced candidate. Projected status: Starter

Kai Horton, a Tulane transfer, will back up staring quarterback Demond Williams Jr.
Kai Horton, a Tulane transfer, will back up staring quarterback Demond Williams Jr. / Skylar Lin Visuals

KAI HORTON

The Tulane transfer gives the Huskies a veteran quarterback and a back-up player just in case, but he won't supplant starter Demond Williams Jr. Projected status: Reserve

RYAN KEAN

The Utah Tech transfer's progress became clear when fellow long snapper Cameron Warchuck, who handled half of the Husky duties in 2024, entered the transfer portal. Projected status: Position Starter

JACOB MANU

It would be a mild surprise if this highly motivated Arizona transfer, once the Pac-12's leading tackler, isn't ready by the opener. Coming back from a knee injury, he's been on the sideline at practice working diligently. Projected status: Starter

Alex McLaughlin and CJ Christian are bidding for the UW's two starting safety jobs.
Alex McLaughlin and CJ Christian are bidding for the UW's two starting safety jobs. / Skylar Lin Visuals

ALEX MCLAUGHLIN

He likely has to beat out holdover Huskies in Makell Esteen and Vincent Holmes to start, but the Northern Arizona transfer has made a lot of noticeable spring plays. Esteen likely still gets the No. 1 nod at the outset because of his experience, but McLaughlin will play a lot. Projected status: Reserve

SIMOTE PEPA

The Utah transfer was slow to get going this spring because of an injury and appears to be behind at least four others in the run up to the two starting jobs. With his 350-pound girth, especially in a three-man front, he'll play in spurts and situations. Projected status: Reserve

ANTERIO THOMPSON

Another player making inroads is this Western Michigan transfer who came in exceedingly fit for a 305-pounder. He might be the best of the DLs right now. Projected status: Starter

Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei and Simote Pepa are defensive-line transfers from Arizona and Utah, respectively.
Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei and Simote Pepa are defensive-line transfers from Arizona and Utah, respectively. / Dan Raley

TA'ITA'A UIAGALELEI

This Arizona transfer will play a lot, whether at edge rusher or down lineman, especially with a five-man line that will be used frequently, and maybe start occasionally. But he's more of a utility player. Projected status: Reserve

CARVER WILLIS

Willis was a proven commodity when he reported from Kansas State, seamlessly moved from right to left tackle and shows that he plays with mobility and attitude. Projected status: Starter

