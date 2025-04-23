Two Peas in Husky Pod: Davis, Prysock Are Identical Football Twins
One wears 7, the other pulls on 8 for the University of Washington football team, but it might as well be the same jersey number.
Ephesians Prysock and Tacario Davis man the same position, have the same freakish size for a cornerback, and are back in the same city after a painstaking season apart.
"It's like playing with my twin, you know what I'm saying," Davis said.
In college football, there is no other identical pair of players such as them.
Davis stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 200 pounds, Prysock goes 6-foot-4 and 195.
Long, lanky, linked together.
"It's like looking in a mirror," Davis said.
They hail from Southern California cities -- Canyon Country and Long Beach -- that are 65 miles apart, situated north and south of Los Angeles.
They started together at corner for Arizona in 2023 for a 10-3 team.
Davis was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection, Prysock rewarded with honorable mention.
A year ago, they went different ways, with Prysock following coach Jedd Fisch to Montlake and Davis staying put in Tucson after considering the move.
They almost seemed lost without each other in 2024.
Davis played for a team that went 4-8, while Prysock dealt with a 6-7 Husky finisher.
Consequently, they've never been far from each other through 10 UW spring practices.
Whether that's being injured together and rehabbing off to the side.
Going through non-contact drills with their Husky teammates, taking things cautious and knowing they'll be in the middle of everything soon enough.
Or cutting up together while waiting for secondary coach, John Richardson, to finish addressing the media.
They're brothers from a different football mother.
They even amaze themselves with their similarities.
"Look across the field, it's like dang, it's somebody built like me who can run and has a playing style just like me," Davis said.
They both dream of playing in the NFL, which should become reality, though it likely won't be for the same franchise.
Or, who knows, maybe they go somewhere as a package deal, each get rich and confound everyone across pro football as this look-a-like, play-a-like pair.
