This Husky Competition Should Keep Everyone on Edge of Their Seats
Edge rusher Jacob Lane might have been the best University of Washington football player on the field at Husky Stadium during Saturday's lengthy scrimmage, which marked the 12th of 15 spring practices.
He knocked down a Demond Williams Jr. pass. He knocked down Jonah Coleman twice. No one knocked his performance in any manner.
With this promising showing by the 6-foot-5, 260-pound junior, it made one wonder what might happen when the UW's impressive collection of edges presumably comes together all healthy and competitive in the fall. That would be a first for them. Someone's always been injured or idle for some reason.
Who eventually will start? Who will lead the team in sacks? Who will become an NFL player?
Lane has been an interesting player because he forced Kalen DeBoer's staff to use him as a freshman and didn't redshirt, usually the sign of an advanced player. Jedd Fisch's coaches gave him steady game time as a reserve last fall, and now he seems determined to become a starter.
He has 20 UW games under his belt, 10 more pounds on his frame and a ruggedness to become a highly productive player.
After two seasons in Montlake, Lane has done everything except open games for the Huskies.
"When that day comes, it will be a big honor," he said of becoming a starter. "And 'm prepared to live up to that level, too."
On Saturday, Lane largely played opposite senior Deshawn Lynch, a one-time Sacramento State transfer who opened four games on the edge for the Huskies in 2024. With his 6-foot-5, 305-pound frame, this guy is a most unusual edge rusher, heavier than most.
In his peak UW moment last season, Lynch started against Michigan and provided 2 tackles and a pass break-up in the 27-17 victory.
Isaiah Ward has more experience at the FBS level than any of these edges, appearing in 29 games and starting 17 combined for Arizona and the UW. A little slender at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, he relies on his elusiveness to get to the quarterback.
Ward came up with sacks against Northwestern, Iowa and Michigan last season as a Husky. He will be squarely in the competition to start once more.
After those three edge rushers, the UW has even more potential starters in the oft-injured Zach Durfee and Russell Davis II, who like some rock bands come off seasons in which they were one-hit wonders.
Against Eastern Michigan last season, the 6-foot-5, 256-pound Durfee piled up 2.5 sacks and briefly had his hands on a potential pick-6 interception return while starting three games.
Yet turf toe on each foot and resulting surgery made the junior miss more than half of last season and all of these spring football practices. He's scheduled to return in the fall.
"I 've been frustrated,," Durfee said. "I don't know if I've been unlucky or something, But I really just trust in God's plan to set me up for something special this year or something down the line I'm unaware of right now."
Then there's Davis, who's even more of a conundrum than Durfee. He began last season injured, returned to play in three games and received Big Ten Defensive Players of the Week honors after collecting 3 sacks against UCLA in a 31-19 victory -- and then suffered a season-ending elbow injury the next week in practice.
The son of a former NFL player and a one-time Arizona transfer, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Davis has appeared in 26 games and collected 8 sacks in his college career.
Finally, Hayden Moore joined the edge competition this spring. He's a one-time Michigan transfer and a linebacker until new Husky defensive coordinator Ryan Walters moved him to the outside.
A sophomore, the 6-foot-2, 222-pound Moore appeared in three games for the Huskies last season, all on special teams. Once he puts on more weight and learns the position nuances, he could give the others yet another edge to challenge them.
There might not be a position group with more potential starters for the UW than this one.
"With the amount of talent that we have, it really helps us push each other to get better.," Lane said. "Whoever we have out there on the field, I'm confident they can get the job done."
