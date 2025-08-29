How UW's Latest Incoming Portal Transfers Have Fared
In putting together his University of Washington football team, coach Jedd Fisch says he wants to rely less and less on transfers going forward, that player development is the best path to long-term success.
Still, he brought in 18 players through the portal to plug up some holes in the current lineup and seven of them will be among the 22 starters when the Huskies open against Colorado State on Saturday night, plus the UW will have a new punter, long snapper and kickoff man.
After starting three different players at left tackle last season, the UW shifted turned to Kansas State transfer Carver Willis and the 6-foot-5, 312-pound senior from Durango, Colorado, represents the Huskies' most important pick-up on offense.
On defense, highly decorated cornerback Tacario Davis, previously a second-team all-conference selection in both the Big 12 and the Pac-12 for Arizona, will try to make his mark in a third league, in the Big Ten, with the Huskies.
As Fisch's team turns to the opener, here's where the newcomers stand in the lineup:
Buddah Al-Uqdah, LB (WSU) -- He's a starter for the Huskies, and a first-teamer for the third consecutive season overall, and will try to add to his 116 career tackles. The UW sometimes will have just one linebacker on the field and that will be the 6-foot, 237-pound Al-Uqdah.
Xe'ree Alexander, LB (Central Florida) -- After starting 13 of 25 games at UCF and Idaho, Alexander initially will come off the bench for the UW, which has been giving him a steady makeover. He's added 20 pounds since transferring in, giving him a 6-foot-2, 242-pound frame, and even taken a few snaps at edge rusher.
Trevor Allen, P (Adams State) -- He comes to the Huskies after two seasons at Adams State, where he punted a whopping 76 times for a 39.4-yard average for the NCAA Division II school in 2024. He'll serve as the UW back-up. He also had a place-kicking trial that honestly didn't go well.
CJ Christian, SS (Florida International) -- Christian, a 24-game starter at FIU, ran with the Huskies' No. 1 defense much of the spring, but the 6-foot-1, 205-pound senior dropped back in fall camp and will come off the bench in the secondary when the season begins.
Tacario Davis, CB (Arizona) -- Davis nearly transferred to the UW last season, mulling following Fisch from Arizona to Montlake, but stayed one more year in Tucson. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound corner arrived as a 22-game starter who will give the Husky secondary an immediate boost in reputation and coverage.
Luke Dunne, P (Oregon) -- Oregon's back-up is now the Huskies' starter, with the Australian replacing three-year starter Jack McCallister, who's at Purdue. He brings a 42.7-yard average on nine kicks, similar to his predecessor's range. At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, Dunne is one of the UW's tallest punters ever.
Kade Eldridge, TE (USC) -- A local guy from Lynden who spent two seasons with the Trojans, he came to the Huskies looking for more chances to catch the ball. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound player had just 3 receptions with his former team. He started one game for USC, against LSU. At the UW, he's the third tight end, but he will play a lot. He has three seasons of eligibility in Montlake.
Omari Evans, WR (Penn State) -- Similar to Eldridge, he's looking to increase his touches. He comes off a 21-catch season for the Nittany Lions in which he started six of 16 games for a playoff team. With the season approaching, the 6-foot, 190-pound senior was in contention for a starting job but he will come off the bench initially.
Geirean Hatchett, OL (Oklahoma) -- The older Hatchett gave Oklahoma a try last season, transferring to a school that came in second in his 2020 high school recruitment. Yet he started just one game before a biceps injury ended his Sooners career and he headed home. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound senior is a savvy and powerful offensive guard who gives the Huskies a veteran starter.
Kai Horton, QB (Tulane) -- He was the back-up at Tulane, appearing in 13 games with four spot starts, and the 6-foot-4, 220-poun senior has assumed that spare-tire role with the Huskies, playing behind Demond Williams Jr. His college passing totals are 64 completions in 123 passes for 833 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Ryan Kean, LS (Utah Tech) -- He spent the past two seasons at FCS school Utah Tech, which will join the Big Sky next year. Kean, however, wanted to play in a new league right away and has earned the UW long-snapping job with two seasons to go.
Jacob Manu, LB (Arizona) -- Manu, a highly accomplished player, is attempting to do the near impossible -- return from a torn ACL and knee injury in just 10 months. It's going to take longer. For the opener, he wasn't medically cleared to play. When healthy, he's unquestionably a starter. He may preserve his eligibility by play in no more than four regular-season games and the postseason, redshirt and return in 2026.
Alex McLaughlin, S (Northern Arizona) -- The 6-foot-2, 200-pound McLaughlin is a secondary playmaker the Huskies' have needed for some time, a big hitter who had an 80-yard interception return in the Spring Game. A 23-game starter in the Big Sky, he's the UW's No. 1 free safety with two seasons to go.
Ethan Moczulski, PK (Illinois) -- He's the back-up now and possible successor next year to Grady Gross, though he will handle kickoffs right away. A Spokane product, he spent two seasons at Texas A&M and went mostly unused, and was the kickoff man for Illinois,. He has a big foot, kicking a school-record 59-yard field goal against Central Michigan. The Huskies will use him on their extra-long 3-pointers.
Simote Pepa, DL (Utah) -- The 6-foot-3, 350-pound Pepa was brought to Seattle for one reason -- to park him in the middle of the defensive line and see if anyone can move him off the ball. He's a short-yardage specialist. He appeared in 37 games at Utah and started just three times. He'll come off the bench for the UW.
Anterio Thompson, DL (Western Michigan) -- After previous stops at Western Michigan and Iowa, the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Thompson left the impression he hadn't really realized his football potential. Yet UW coaches have made him a starter, handed him untold responsibility and encouraged him to be a difference-maker.
Tai'ita'i Uiagalelei, DL (Arizona) -- He started 12 games at edge rusher for Arizona last season and will open this season as a starting defensive tackle for the Huskies. He plays in four- and five-man fronts. At 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, Uiagalelei is deceptively strong and apparently able to play wherever needed.
Carver Willis, OT (Kansas State) -- Willis has come in and done whatever he's been asked as the Huskies have rebuilt their offensive line with him as a centerpiece. He made the switch to left tackle from the right side. He's put on nearly 20 pounds on his 6-foot-5 frame, bringing him up to 312. A 19-game starter, he'll add to that total in Montlake. Then it's on to the NFL.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: