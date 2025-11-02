Inside The Huskies

Huskies Finally Crack Top 25 In Associated Press Poll

The UW hadn't been ranked since finishing No. 2 to close out the 2023 season.

Jonah Coleman has 15 touchdowns now for a ranked UW team.
Jonah Coleman has 15 touchdowns now for a ranked UW team. / Dave Sizer photo

Finally.

It took the release of 28 Associated Press polls over two seasons before the University of Washington football team could rebuild and reach exalted status again.

On Sunday, the Huskies showed up at No. 24, getting elevated by the voters after six teams in the AP Top 25 lost over the weekend.

Down went Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, Miami, Tennessee, Cincinnati and Houston.

The UW (6-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) hadn't been ranked since losing to Michigan 34-13 two years ago in the CFP national championship game in Houston and ending up No. 2 in the final AP poll.

Jedd Fisch's team wasn't ranked at all during the 2024 season while finishing 6-7.

The Huskies were off this past week, dealing with a second bye on their schedule, while getting ready to face Wisconsin (2-6, 0-5) next Saturday in Madison.

Decker DeGraaf (86) celebrates a touchdown catch against Illinois with tackle Drew Azzopardi (74).
Decker DeGraaf (86) celebrates a touchdown catch against Illinois with tackle Drew Azzopardi (74). / Dave Sizer photo

While the Huskies previously lost to No. 1-ranked Ohio State 24-6 and now No. 21 Michigan 24-7, they had trouble convincing people to vote for them because their strength of their overall schedule wasn't overly taxing.

In non-conference games, the UW played and beat Colorado State (2-6 overall, 1-3 Mountain West), UC Davis (6-2 overall, 4-1 Big Sky) and Washington State (4-5 overall 0-1 Pac-12).

The Huskies, currently tied for eighth place in the Big Ten standings with two other teams, count wins over Maryland (4-4, 1-4), Rutgers (4-5, 1-5) and then 23rd-ranked Illinois (6-3, 3-3).

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

1. Ohio St., 8-0, 1,633 (54 first-place votes)

Beat Penn State 38-14

2. Indiana, 9-0, 1,591 (11)

Beat Maryland 55-10

3. Texas A&M, 8-0, 1,523 (1)

Bye

4. Alabama, 7-1, 1,447

Bye

5. Georgia, 8-1, 1,364

Beat Florida 24-20

6. Oregon, 7-1, 1,293

Bye

7. Ole Miss, 8-1, 1,263

Beat South Carolina 30-14

8. BYU, 8-0, 1,207

Bye

9. Texas Tech, 8-1, 1,091

Beat Kansas State 43-20

10. Notre Dame, 6-2, 1,071

Beat Boston College 25-10

11. Oklahoma, 7-2, 850

Beat Tennessee 33-27

12. Virginia, 8-1, 838

Beat California 33-21

13. Texas, 7-2, 835

Beat Vanderbilt 34-31

14. Louisville, 7-1, 827

Beat Virginia Tech 28-16

15. Vanderbilt, 7-2, 698

Lost to Texas 34-31

16. Georgia Tech, 8-1, 667

Lost to NC State 48-36

17. Utah, 7-2, 560

Beat Cincinnati 45-14

18. Miami, 6-2, 558

Lost to SMU 26-20

19. Missouri, 6-2, 491

Bye

20. USC, 6-2, 453

Beat Nebraska 21-17

21. Michigan, 7-2, 344

Beat Purdue 21-16

22. Memphis 8-1, 224

Beat Rice 38-14

23. Tennessee, 6-3, 171

Lost to Oklahoma 33-27

24. Washington, 6-2, 110

Bye

25. Cincinnati, 7-2, 77

Lost to Utah 45-14

In the previous voting, the Huskies had been the victims of others getting overly intrigued with a team that was the latest flavor of the month such as Vanderbilt, which rose to No. 9 in the AP poll before losing to Texas 34-31 this past Saturday.

The Commodores, however, were never the nation's ninth-best team. They're No. 15 now, and probably not that good. They've been a program that has struggled in the past and probably couldn't beat the UW in a head-to-head meeting even now

The same goes for other weekend losers such as Georgia Tech and Houston, both teams that likely would have difficulty hanging with the Huskies.

While missing from the first 11 AP polls released this season, the UW has a chance to finish 9-3 by beating Wisconsin, Purdue and UCLA, teams it will be favored over, or even 10-2 with an upset somehow of sixth-ranked Oregon at the end of the schedule.

After being ignored by voters for two-plus months, the Huskies actually could finish fairly high in the Top 25 should they go out with a flourish.

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

